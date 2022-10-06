Brendan Gleeson Shreds The SNL Studio In Wild Promo Clip

Calling Avril Lavigne. There’s a new candidate for your “Skater Boi.” Can it be any more obvious?

Brendan Gleeson tore it up in a promo clip for this week’s Saturday Night Live hosting gig. The 67-year-old Irish actor took a campaign of terror ride through the SNL set on a skateboard, spray painting a “No Skateboarding” sign and ignoring the frantic efforts of “security guard” Molly Kearney, one of the new cast members, to halt his activities.

“I’m Brendan Gleeson, most people know me as an actor, but the real me,” he says in the clip, “is a skater.”

Gleeson is hosting to promote his movie The Banshees of Inisherin, with musical guest Willow, the daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith.