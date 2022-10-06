Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘Inventing Anna’ Fake Heiress Anna Sorokin Released From Jail As She Fights Deportation

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

'Rust' Producers Reach Settlement With Halyna Hutchins Estate; Filming To Resume In January; DA Says Criminal Investigation Not Impacted
Read the full story

Brendan Gleeson Shreds The SNL Studio In Wild Promo Clip

Calling Avril Lavigne. There’s a new candidate for your “Skater Boi.” Can it be any more obvious?

Brendan Gleeson tore it up in a promo clip for this week’s Saturday Night Live hosting gig. The 67-year-old Irish actor took a campaign of terror ride through the SNL set on a skateboard, spray painting a “No Skateboarding” sign and ignoring the frantic efforts of “security guard” Molly Kearney, one of the new cast members, to halt his activities.

“I’m Brendan Gleeson, most people know me as an actor, but the real me,” he says in the clip, “is a skater.” 

Gleeson is hosting to promote his movie The Banshees of Inisherin, with musical guest Willow, the daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad