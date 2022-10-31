World Leaders, Entertainment Figures Celebrate Outcome Of Brazilian Presidential Election As Lula Pledges Fight For Climate, Culture

Myriad world leaders and entertainment figures are celebrating the victory of and congratulating Brazil’s President-elect Inácio Lula da Silva who beat far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in Sunday’s pivotal run-off.
In his first speech, Lula, as he is known, thanked his supporters and said it was a victory for Brazilians who “want more liberty, equality and fraternity in our country.”
He also quickly addressed key environmental issues, pledging, “We will fight for zero deforestation in the Amazon” and saying he was open to international cooperation to protect the rainforest. “Brazil and the planet need the Amazon alive.”
There had been concern that another four years of a Bolsonaro government would have led to further deforestation.
Also contrary to Bolsonaro, Lula spoke of the need for access to cinema and cultural goods, “because culture feeds our soul,” he said in his victory speech. Bolsonaro had dissolved Brazil’s Ministry of Culture in 2019.
Among those celebrating Lula’s victory, was environmentalist Leonardo DiCaprio who had previously clashed with Bolsonaro:
Barbra Streisand, Mark Ruffalo and former Vice President Al Gore also stressed the importance of the election’s outcome:
Mark Hamill sent his congratulations as did a bevy of world leaders:
Wrote French President Emmanuel Macron of this “new page” in Brazil’s history, “Together, we will join forces to meet the many common challenges and renew the bond of friendship between our two countries.”
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he looks forward to “close and trusting cooperation”, especially on issues of “trade and climate protection.”
There will be “equality and humanism,” enthused Mexican President Andres Manuel:
Spain’s Pedro Sanchez proclaimed, “Your successes will be those of the Brazilian people.”
Must Read Stories
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.