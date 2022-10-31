World Leaders, Entertainment Figures Celebrate Outcome Of Brazilian Presidential Election As Lula Pledges Fight For Climate, Culture

Myriad world leaders and entertainment figures are celebrating the victory of and congratulating Brazil’s President-elect Inácio Lula da Silva who beat far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in Sunday’s pivotal run-off.

In his first speech, Lula, as he is known, thanked his supporters and said it was a victory for Brazilians who “want more liberty, equality and fraternity in our country.”

He also quickly addressed key environmental issues, pledging, “We will fight for zero deforestation in the Amazon” and saying he was open to international cooperation to protect the rainforest. “Brazil and the planet need the Amazon alive.”

O Brasil está pronto para retomar o seu protagonismo na luta contra a crise climática, protegendo todos os nossos biomas, sobretudo a Floresta Amazônica. Em nosso governo, fomos capazes de reduzir em 80% o desmatamento na Amazônia. Agora, vamos lutar pelo desmatamento zero. — Lula 13 (@LulaOficial) October 31, 2022

There had been concern that another four years of a Bolsonaro government would have led to further deforestation.

Also contrary to Bolsonaro, Lula spoke of the need for access to cinema and cultural goods, “because culture feeds our soul,” he said in his victory speech. Bolsonaro had dissolved Brazil’s Ministry of Culture in 2019.

Among those celebrating Lula’s victory, was environmentalist Leonardo DiCaprio who had previously clashed with Bolsonaro:

The outcome of the Brazilian election presents an opportunity to change the course of history, not just for Brazil & the Amazon, but for the world.

(📷: João Paulo Krajewski) pic.twitter.com/twRASHWg2G — Leonardo DiCaprio (@LeoDiCaprio) October 30, 2022

Barbra Streisand, Mark Ruffalo and former Vice President Al Gore also stressed the importance of the election’s outcome:

The election in Brazil may determine if the Amazon rain forest remains the “lungs of the world” or is clearcut for short term profit. Our warming planet needs the Amazon not being destroyed. — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) October 30, 2022

Today Sunday October 30th, vote for the Amazon Rainforest, for our future #VAIVOTAR. Wherever you are in the world, encourage your Brazilian friends and allies to Go Vote in the Brazilian elections. Our future depends on it. #GoVoteBrazil pic.twitter.com/1dwmpaKcra — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) October 30, 2022

Today’s election results mark a significant turning point for the future of Brazil and demonstrate the power of democracy to advance progress for our planet and its people. (1/2) — Al Gore (@algore) October 30, 2022

Mark Hamill sent his congratulations as did a bevy of world leaders:

Parabéns ao recém-eleito Presidente do Brasil: Lula da Silva!!! 🇧🇷#ByeByeBolsonaro 👋 pic.twitter.com/VqVCX5Oub6 — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) October 31, 2022

I send my congratulations to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on his election to be the next president of Brazil following free, fair, and credible elections. I look forward to working together to continue the cooperation between our two countries in the months and years ahead. — President Biden (@POTUS) October 31, 2022

Wrote French President Emmanuel Macron of this “new page” in Brazil’s history, “Together, we will join forces to meet the many common challenges and renew the bond of friendship between our two countries.”

Toutes mes félicitations, cher @LulaOficial, pour ton élection qui ouvre une nouvelle page de l'histoire du Brésil. Ensemble, nous allons unir nos forces pour relever les nombreux défis communs et renouer le lien d'amitié entre nos deux pays. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) October 30, 2022

Congratulations to @LulaOficial on his victory in Brazil’s election.



I look forward to working together on the issues that matter to the UK and Brazil, from growing the global economy to protecting the planet’s natural resources and promoting democratic values. — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) October 31, 2022

The people of Brazil have spoken. I’m looking forward to working with @LulaOficial to strengthen the partnership between our countries, to deliver results for Canadians and Brazilians, and to advance shared priorities – like protecting the environment. Congratulations, Lula! — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 30, 2022

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he looks forward to “close and trusting cooperation”, especially on issues of “trade and climate protection.”

Parabéns a @LulaOficial por sua eleição! Aguardo com expectativa uma cooperação estreita e confiável com o 🇧🇷 – em particular nas questões de comércio e de proteção climática. — Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz (@Bundeskanzler) October 31, 2022

There will be “equality and humanism,” enthused Mexican President Andres Manuel:

Ganó Lula, bendito pueblo de Brasil. Habrá igualdad y humanismo. pic.twitter.com/2nCg5yo5UD — Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) October 30, 2022

Spain’s Pedro Sanchez proclaimed, “Your successes will be those of the Brazilian people.”