Brandon Liebman Moving From WME To UTA?

EXCLUSIVE: Talent agent Brandon Liebman is in talks to join UTA after leaving WME, where he was a partner since 2014.

Word about Liebman’s move has been circulating in town all day. He has been in the mix with clients that include Dev Patel, Tom Hiddleston, Richard Madden, Pedro Pascal, Diego Luna and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, and there will likely be a scrum for those clients. Liebman helped build a promising career for Armie Hammer, but cut the actor loose in 2021 when unsavory headlines made him a blight on the client list.

No comment from UTA. We’ll update when his deal makes.