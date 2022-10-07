‘Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile’ Sees $575K, ‘Amsterdam’ $550K – Box Office Previews

Not exactly the flashiest of Thursday nights for previews as Sony’s feature take of the classic children’s book Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile saw $575K off showtimes that began at 3PM in 3,453 locations while New Regency/20th Century Studios/Disney’s Amsterdam baked $550K off previews that began at 6PM in 3,005 locations.

Here’s the thing, sometimes studios with family movies don’t even hold previews outside of summer. There were only 15% K-12 schools out yesterday. Sony didn’t hold previews for the first Peter Rabbit which debuted in February 2018, but held them for Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway which did $900K on June 10 last year at 2,572 theaters. Lyle, Lyle‘s numbers are above that of Paddington 2, which did $325K, another live action-CGI hybrid based on a classic kid’s book back in January 2018. Lyle, Lyle, is also higher than the $175K cashed in from 8PM showtimes of the first Paddington in January 2015. It all comes down to Saturday matinee business and Sony is betting low on Lyle, Lyle at $11M-$12M, while industry estimates are much higher between $15M-$18M. Sony put the movie here because it’s the Indigenous People holiday weekend and 42% of all K-12 schools are off Monday per ComScore. Lyle, Lyle is 67% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes.

Disney was hoping that David O. Russell’s absurdist period comedy would do around $10M. It might be in the high single digits if business doesn’t pick up; and the movie has all the Imax screens. The pic’s previews are head of the Bob Odenkirk R-rated action movie Nobody which did $410K on its Thursday before filing a $6.8M opening, and they’re below Michael Bay’s Ambulance which saw $700K in its preview night before a $8.6M opening. Amsterdam is suffering from bad reviews at 35% on Rotten Tomatoes. Ouch, this is an $80M movie, twice as much as Russell’s American Hustle which boasted the star power of Jennifer Lawrence, Bradley Cooper, Christian Bale, Amy Adams and Jeremy Renner.

Paramount’s Smile had a rich week with weekday grosses averaging $2M+ at 3,645 theaters. Thursday was $2.1M, off 13% from Wednesday bringing the horror movie’s first week total to $32.29M, 21% off from the first week of Bullet Train which did $41M in its first seven days. Yeah, odd comp, but it just goes to show you the power of Smile, the fact that it’s $8.7M off from a Brad Pitt action movie. Smile is expected to do around $11M in weekend 2.

New Line’s Don’t Worry Darling finishes second on Thursday with $555K at 4,121 theaters, -13% from Wednesday, a 2nd week of $9.5M and running total of $34.97M.

TriStar’s The Woman King at 3,504 theaters did $506K, -17%, for a $9.1M 3rd week and running total of $48.8M.

Popping into 4th place with a full-on opening yesterday at 886 sites was Damien Leone’s Terrifier 2 which did $403,9K. Logline for the Leone penned movie: After being resurrected by a sinister entity, Art the Clown returns to the timid town of Miles County where he targets a teenage girl and her younger brother on Halloween night. The sequel is being handled by Iconic Events Releasing.

Universal’s Billy Eichner comedy Bros did $380K at 3,350 theaters for 5th Thursday, and a $6.74M first week at 3,350 theaters.