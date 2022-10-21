‘Black Adam’ Zaps $7.6M In Thursday Night Previews

The New Line-DC Dwayne Johnson movie Black Adam racked up $7.6 million in previews at 3,500 locations Thursday, a figure that beats the superstar’s previous preview nights for Fast and Furious 6 ($7.5M), Hobbs and Shaw ($5.8M), Jumanji: The Next Level ($4.7M), San Andreas ($3.1M) and Rampage ($2.4M). This is at least a very good start for Black Adam. Fans always come out on Thursday night; let’s hope it keeps up.

While critics aren’t fans at 43% Rotten, the audience score on Rotten Tomatoes is much better at 88%. Previews began yesterday at 3 p.m.

Other comps Black Adam is besting so far include F9 ($7.1M, which Johnson didn’t star in), Ant-Man ($6.4M), Shazam! ($5.9M) and No Time to Die ($5.6M). F9 opened to $70 million in May 2021, with the rest of those comps debuting in the $50M range.

The latest tracking for Black Adam is $60M-plus for its first frame, cooling down from its $70M number when it first arrived on tracking. The question remains how critic-proof this movie can be. In the new world order of box office at this stage of the pandemic, tentpoles have proved to be critic proof, i.e., Jurassic World Dominion wasn’t slowed by a 29% on Rotten Tomatoes and opened to $145M. There hasn’t been anything as glossy, star-studded and tentpole-y like Black Adam since Sony’s Bullet Train, which opened to $30M during the first weekend of August. Audiences are starving, and hopefully for the sake of exhibition and Warner Bros, won’t scrutinize this new DC superhero too severely before making a decision to go to the movies this weekend.

As is standard with Johnson, the overseas prospects for Black Adam are brighter than domestic; industry outlook for a global start this weekend is around $135M.

Johnson’s two highest preview nights were on films in which he was part of an ensemble: Furious 7 ($15.8M) and Fate of the Furious ($10.4M).

‘Ticket to Paradise’ Universal Pictures via YouTube

Universal meanwhile held previews for its George Clooney-Julia Roberts romantic comedy Ticket to Paradise, which made $1.1M at 3,000 theaters off showtimes that began at 5 p.m. The studio is hoping for around $12M. The film from Working Title, Smokehouse and Red Om Films has already bagged close to $73M from 75 offshore markets, where it was No. 1 in 45 of those including Brazil, Germany, Italy, Spain and UK.

Universal had the No. 1 movie of the week with Blumhouse/Miramax’s Halloween Ends, also available on Peacock, which did $46.1M at 3,901 theaters. Pic is expected to decline severely due to its avail on the streamer, in the 70% range. It made $1.02M on Thursday, and was beat by Paramount’s Smile which did $1.07M at 3,612. That genre movie in its third week did $17.2M, good for a running total of $76M.

Sony’s second week of Lyle, Lyle Crocodile at 4,350 did $430,000 on Thursday, $9.1M for the week and has a running total of $24.6M.

The studio’s TriStar label owned fourth with The Woman King at 2,565 theaters, a $240K Thursday, $4.9M fifth week and running cume of $61M.

Iconic Releasing’s Terrifier 2 in 700 sites did $220K yesterday, a $1.9M second week and running total of $3.4M.

