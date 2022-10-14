‘The Rise & Fall Of Boris Becker’ Documentary Series Greenlit By ITVX

Skip to main content
Tennis star Boris Becker’s journey from world champion to ending up in jail is to be told in a documentary series for ITV’s new streamer ITVX.

The Rise and Fall of Boris Becker [working title] will feature exclusive interviews with some of those who knew the Wimbledon champion best and other tennis greats, as well as showing old family archive.

Becker, who broke through as a 17-year-old and subsequently became Wimbledon’s youngest ever tennis champion, was jailed for two-and-a-half years earlier this year for concealing £2.5M ($2.8M) of assets to avoid paying money he owed after becoming bankrupt. When his sentence ends, he will likely be deported.

“Boris Becker’s story covers a truly astonishing path – coming from nowhere to reach the peak of Wimbledon at a breathtakingly young age, to finding himself in middle-age in a place he must never have imagined he could end up: prison,” said ITV Factual Controller Jo Clinton-Davis.

Scottish indie Finestripe Productions is producing, Abacus Media Rights is distributing and show will premiere on ITVX next year, a few months before being given a linear slot as per the ITVX model. It joins a wealth of big-budget ITVX shows including Jason Isaacs-starring Cary Grant biopic Archie.

