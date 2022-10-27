Bono To Make ‘Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ Debut

Bono is taking over an entire episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

The U2 frontman will appear on the CBS show on Thursday, November 3 and will be the show’s sole guest for the hour as he promotes his memoir and performs solo.

Surprisingly, it marks his first appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. He and his band had previously appeared on The Late Show with David Letterman and in fact were the resident band for a week in 2009.

However, late-night appearances have been limited as the band has only released one album – Songs of Experience – since Colbert has hosted the show. That time around, the group appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel Live!

This appearance will mark Bono’s only late-night appearance while on tour for his memoir Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story. The book publishes on Tuesday.

The Late Show is exec produced by Stephen Colbert, Tom Purcell and Jon Stewart.