Bobby Hundreds Signs With Theresa Kang’s Blue Marble Management

EXCLUSIVE: Author, writer, designer and entrepreneur Bobby Hundreds (aka Bobby Kim) has signed with Theresa Kang’s Blue Marble Management for representation across film, television, and all media.

Hundreds is the bestselling author of This Is Not a T-Shirt, a memoir about his life and building a streetwear brand around community. He is currently writing his second novel, NFTs Are A Scam, which will publish in Spring 2023 by MCD Books under Farrar, Straus & Giroux. Respected as a vocal thought leader in the NFT space, he has been tapped to speak on the subject at conferences worldwide and podcasts such as NFT Now and NPR’s The Limits.

Hundreds has been writing creative fiction and non-fiction for the last two decades, and independently through his blogs. He has been published in cultural sites such as Hypebeast and Complex.

He is also known as the Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer of global streetwear brand, The Hundreds. In 2019, he co-founded the world’s first fashion-meets-food festival, Family Style. In 2021, he and his partner Ben Hundreds sold out of 25,000 NFTs in 40 minutes with one of the Top 50 NFT collections in the world: Adam Bomb Squad. He was recently listed in the Hypebeast100 and has received recent press in the Los Angeles Times, AdAge, and HighSnobiety.

Kim joins Blue Marble Management’s roster that includes Oscar winners Alfonso Cuaron (Roma, Gravity), Chris Terrio (Argo), Simon Beaufoy (Slumdog Millionaire), Emmy winners and nominees Prentice Penny (Uncorked, Insecure), Lena Waithe (Master of None), Gillian Flynn (Gone Girl), Gordon Smith (Better Call Saul), Jason Kim (K Pop, Barry) and Little Marvin (Them: Covenant).

He continues to be repped in publishing by Marc Gerald/Europa Content.