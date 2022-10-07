Bobby Cannavale, Robert De Niro & Rose Byrne Comedy ‘Inappropriate Behavior’ Gets UK Deal

EXCLUSIVE: Signature Entertainment has acquired UK and Irish rights to Bobby Cannavale, Rose Byrne and Robert De Niro road-trip comedy Inappropriate Behavior from Mister Smith Entertainment.

The film also stars Vera Farmiga (The Conjuring), Rainn Wilson (The Office), Whoopi Goldberg (Ghost) and William Fitzgerald.

Inappropriate Behavior, which is currently in production, follows Max Bernal (Cannavale), a once-successful late-night comedy writer turned not-so-successful stand-up comic, who moves in with his father (De Niro), having recently blown up his career and marriage. When he and his ex-wife Jenna (played by Cannavale’s real-life partner, Byrne) find themselves at odds with how to address the needs of their 11-year-old autistic son Ezra (Fitzgerald), Max decides to kidnap his child and take him on a cross-country odyssey.

Related Story Bobby Cannavale Signs With CAA

The comedy is directed by Tony Goldwyn (The Last Kiss) from a Tony Spiridakis (Queens Logic) screenplay. Goldwyn and Spiridakis also serve as producers along with Jon Kilik (The Diving Bell and the Butterfly). Additional producers include William Horberg and Zhang Xin on behalf of Closer Media; and Steve Sarowitz, Justin Baldoni, Manu Gargi and Andrew Calof for Wayfarer Studios. Carla Raij, Cannavale and Lois Robbins are executive producers.

The deal was negotiated between Signature Entertainment’s Director of Acquisitions and Development, Elizabeth Williams, and Mister Smith CEO David Garrett. Signature plan to release the film in 2023.

Williams said: “Inappropriate Behavior completely charmed us when we read the script and we cannot wait to see it brought to life, especially with such a stellar cast. Audiences are going to love the smart comedy and heart-warming moments throughout. We look forward to releasing this feel-good film in the UK & Ireland next year.”

David Garrett added: “We are delighted to have Signature as our UK partner on this film. It is a story which combines both heart and humour and has a stellar cast which will bring out the very best from the writing.”