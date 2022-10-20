Skip to main content
CAA Signs ‘Blue Story’ & ‘Boxing Day’ Producer Joy Gharoro-Akpojotor

EXCLUSIVE: UK producer Joy Gharoro-Akpojotor has signed with CAA for representation.

Writer, director and producer Gharoro-Akpojotor founded Joi Productions, the UK film and TV production company focused on Black, queer, and female-led stories.

In 2018, she joined Damian Jones to produce Andrew “Rapman” Onwubolu’s Blue Story, which made waves in the UK and was picked up by Paramount for distribution.

Gharoro-Akpojotor earned a BIFA Breakthrough Producer nomination in 2019, and a BFI Vision Award in 2020 for her work on the movie.

She also produced Aml Ameen’s debut Boxing Day, and is currently producing Champion, a BBC/Netflix show by Candice Carty-Williams.

In 2021, Gharoro-Akpojotor’s short film For Love, which she wrote and directed, premiered at the BFI London Film Festival to a Best Short Film nomination, and the same at SXSW. The film went on to receive an honorable mention at BlackStar Film Festival, after winning Best Short at the deadCenter Film Festival.

In 2022, Ringside Studios acquired a stake in Joi Productions, and Tom Hawkins joined Gharoro-Akpojotor as a producer and partner the same year.

