‘Blade’ Production Delayed As Director Search Continues

Marvel Studios has temporarily shut down production-related activities in Atlanta on its new Blade film, as the studio continues development on the project, amid an expanding search for a new director, Deadline can confirm.

Crew members on the ground in Atlanta were notified on Tuesday, with Marvel now looking to restart production in early 2023. The film had previously been set to go before cameras this November and open on November 3, 2023, though it’s now all but assured to miss that date.

The news follows the departure two weeks ago of the project’s original director Bassam Tariq, which Marvel attributed to “continued shifts in our production schedule.” While at that time it appeared that Marvel had settled on a new director who could step in quickly to maintain the pic’s original production schedule, the studio will now look to widen its net of prospects before moving ahead.

Based on the character created by writer Marv Wolfman for 1973’s The Tomb of Dracula No. 10, Blade is a vampire adventure thriller to be toplined by Oscar winner Mahershala Ali, which also has Aaron Pierre and Delroy Lindo set to star. The titular character, previously brought to life on screen via an early 2000s trilogy starring Wesley Snipes, is a half-mortal, half-immortal who hunts vampires in order to avenge his mother, who was killed by a vampire as she gave birth to him.

Beau DeMayo (Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Moon Knight) penned the script for the forthcoming film, which has been one of Marvel’s most anticipated since it was announced at Comic-Con 2019. Tariq will stay on as an executive producer.