Marvel Shifts Release Dates For ‘Blade’, ‘Fantastic Four’, ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’, Next ‘Deadpool’ Among Disney Moves

Disney unveiled or changed the release dates for a slew of movie titles Tuesday, including Marvel’s Blade, which was announced this morning to be delaying production.

Among the changes, the as-yet-untitled Deadpool threequel has moved from September 6, 2024 to November 8, 2024, with Fantastic Four bumped from that latter date to February 14, 2025. Previously set for November 7, 2025, Avengers: Secret Wars, the first of back-to-back movies in the Avengers series, will now debut on May 5, 2026.

An untitled Marvel pic set for February 14, 2025 has been pushed to November 7, 2025, with another having been removed from the schedule after being set for May 1, 2026.

Other titles getting release dates today from Disney included Searchlight’s Chevalier (4/7/23), 20th’s A Haunting in Venice (9/15/23) and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (5/24/24).

Blade, the vampire pic starring Mahershala Ali is currently in search of a new director, following Bassim Tariq’s departure. It is now set to open September 6, 2024, having previously been slated for November 3, 2023.

It was at San Diego Comic Con this summer that Marvel boss Kevin Feige first laid the groundwork for the transition from Phase 4 to Phase 5 and even Phase 6 of the MCU; Phase 4 ends with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever now a month away from hitting screens November 11.

Phase 6 is where the reboot of the Fantastic Four lived, along with the twin Avengers pics: Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. Both were originally touted to go six months apart in May and December 2025; Kang Dynasty was first up, and was not a part of today’s changes. It will be secret wars that moves into the May 2026 position.