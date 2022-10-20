‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever‘ Eyeing Second-Highest Opening Of 2022 After ’Doctor Strange 2’

We have confirmed that tracking service NRG is eyeing a $175 million start for Disney/Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. That total would give it the second-best opening of 2022 after Disney/Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which debuted to $187.4M. Last year’s Marvel sequel, Spider-Man: No Way Home, owns the biggest domestic opening of the pandemic at $260M, and second best ever in the history of box office.

The sequel to the $1.3 billion-grossing Black Panther is a reset to the franchise following the death of that pic’s lead star Chadwick Boseman. Everyone coming out of San Diego Comic-Con after catching the trailer for the first time is wondering who’ll wear the suit as the new Black Panther.

The first movie opened over Presidents Day weekend to a three-day total of $202M, and a four-day of $242.1M. Advance ticket sales for Black Panther 2 have been hot, we’ve heard from exhibition sources, however, they’re not the best year to date.

Like all Marvel movies, Black Panther 2 is hot with all demos. The sequel is particularly over-indexing with Black moviegoers.

Finally, it’s a tentpole to get exhibition and marketplace back on track. New Line’s Dwayne Johnson DC movie Black Adam will hopefully open to $60M+ this weekend, a stepping stone toward Black Panther 2. Black Adam came on tracking at $70M and calmed to $60M+.

The world premiere for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is next Wednesday in Hollywood, so we’ll have an idea of what word-of-mouth is coming out of that at that point in time.

