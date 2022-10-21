‘Black Adam’ Amasses $14M In First Two Days Overseas

Warner Bros/New Line/DC’s Black Adam began rolling out at the international box office on Wednesday, and through Thursday has rocked to $13.8M from 57 markets. Today adds the UK and Spain as overseas release continues.

Initial markets to go on Wednesday included France and Korea. In the former, the Dwayne Johnson-starrer has grossed $1M through its first two days. In Korea, the movie leads all play by a wide margin. It is following the typical cycle in the market of a top start on Wednesday, then a drop on Thursday, and a bounce on Friday and has a running cume of $1.3M through today (that total is not reflected in the two-day offshore cume above).

A notable start on Thursday was India with $1M which marks the second biggest ever debut for Warner Bros and the biggest also for DC. The Diwali holiday is ahead.

Elsewhere, Mexico’s $850K Thursday start was 9% above Johnson-starrer Jumanji: The Next Level and 63% over his 2018 actioner Skyscraper.

In Australia, the $750K Thursday opening was 80% higher than Skyscraper and 87% above Shazam!

While an overseas weekend doesn’t really get borne out until we get Friday numbers, we are expecting Black Adam to land close to our projected opening range; critics are down on it, but fans are faithful. As Anthony reported, the domestic previews were robust.

Audiences are hungering for new product, and, wherever it lands, let’s hope this is the kickstart for times ahead.

More to come throughout the weekend…