Billy Eichner Slams Twitter Trolls For ‘Bros’ Criticism, Promises To Tweet About Movie “Every Day” To “Spite” Them

Billy Eichner is on the defense after the underwhelming results of Bros at the box office. The actor is clapping back at Twitter trolls that are using the performance of the romantic comedy at the movie theaters to attack the quality of his work.

“Box office, as we all know, has absolutely nothing to do with the quality of a movie. And tweeting about a movie you haven’t actually seen is meaningless. That’s just twitter bulls**t. The majority of people who see Bros really love it! Go check it out and see for yourself!” he tweeted.

In a second tweet, Eichner promised to “continue tweeting about Bros every day for the next year just to spite” all the haters.

“GO BROS!!! I LOVE THIS MOVIE!!” he added.

‘Bros’: Billy Eichner Reacts To “Disappointing” Box Office Results & Shares He’s “Proud Of This Movie”

Eichner’s tweet comes a day after he had taken to Twitter to share that he went to a screening of a movie to gauge public interest and was happy to see the reaction.

“Last night I snuck in and sat in the back of a sold-out theatre playing Bros in LA,” he tweeted. “The audience howled with laughter start to finish, burst into applause at the end, and some were wiping away tears as they walked out. Really. I am VERY proud of this movie.”

The Billy on the Street star acknowledged that the movie was not performing at the box office as expected and was coming in lower than the studio had initially estimated.

“Even with glowing reviews, great Rotten Tomatoes scores, an A CinemaScore, etc, straight people, especially in certain parts of the country, just didn’t show up for Bros. And that’s disappointing but it is what it is,” he added.

At the end of his tweet he encouraged “everyone who ISN’T a homophobic weirdo” to watch Bros in movie theatres.

