‘Big Sky: Deadly Trails’: Lyle Lovett and Darius Rucker To Guest Star In Season 3 Of ABC Series

Musical artists Lyle Lovett and Darius Rucker have been tapped to guest star in an upcoming episode of ABC’s Big Sky.

Lovett will play Tex, an expert tracker with a quiet menace hidden beneath a courteous, gentleman-cowboy exterior. Like a snake charmer, his gift for music makes him all the more deadly.

Rucker will portray Possum, a hired gun who works at night like his nocturnal namesake, and Tex’s partner, for better or for worse, on this particular job.

In Season 3, titled “Deadly Trailers”, private detective Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury), undersheriff Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick), and newly appointed sheriff Beau Arlen (Jensen Ackles) maintain order in Helena, Montana with their unparalleled investigative skills. But when a local backcountry trip led by charismatic outfitter Sunny Barnes (Reba McEntire) goes awry, the trio faces their most formidable mystery yet – in which no camper can be trusted and where danger lurks around every jagged rock and gnarled tree.

Big Sky is produced by 20th Television in association with A+E Studios. Elwood Reid serves as showrunner, executive producing alongside creator Kelley. C.J. Box, Gwyneth Horder-Payton, Paul McGuigan, Matthew Gross, Ross Fineman also executive produce.

Country music artist Lovett is a four-time Grammy winner, including Best Male Country Vocal Performance and Best Country Album, His most recent album, 12th of June, was released earlier this year. As an actor, his recent TV credits include Blue Bloods and Life In Pieces. Lovett is repped by Paradigm.

Singer-songwriter Rucker first gained fame as lead singer and rhythm guitarist of the Grammy-winning band Hootie & the Blowfish, who have sold more than 25 million albums worldwide. He released his first country album in 2008 and won this third career Grammy in 2014 for Best Solo Country Performance with his Old Crow Medicine Show’s “Wagon Wheel,” one of the Top 5 best-selling country songs of all time. He co-hosted the 54th annual CMA Awards in 2020 and is currently finishing up his most recent album. Rucker is repped by CAA and Maverick.