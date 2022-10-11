Broadway’s ‘Between Riverside And Crazy’ Featuring Common Will Be Simulcast For Two Weeks

The Broadway production of Stephen Adly Guirgis’ Between Riverside And Crazy starring Common will be simulcast during its final two weeks in February, producer Second Stage Theatre announced today.

The play will be the second production simulcast by Second Stage, following last season’s production of Clyde’s.

“We are very pleased to once again offer a simulcast viewing option – in real time – from our Broadway home, the Hayes Theater,” said Second Stage Executive Director Khady Kamara in a statement. “This unique program significantly broadened our audience with last year’s production of Clyde’s and we are excited to resume this program by simulcasting a live Broadway performance of Stephen Adly Guirgis’ Pulitzer Prize-winning play into people’s homes this winter.”

Between Riverside And Crazy begins performances at Second Stage’s Hayes Theater on Nov. 30, with an official opening night on Dec. 19.

The simulcast performances will take place the final two weeks of its run, January 31 – February 12.

Directed by Austin Pendleton, the Broadway production will feature Common along with the cast of the acclaimed 2015 Off Broadway production: Stephen McKinley Henderson, Victor Almanzar, Elizabeth Canavan, Rosal Colón, Liza Colón-Zayas and Michael Rispoli.

The play tells the story of ex-cop and recent widower Walter “Pops” Washington (Stephen McKinley Henderson) and his recently paroled son Junior (Common) as they struggle to hold on to one of the last great rent stabilized apartments on Riverside Drive.

The simulcast of Clyde’s was, according to Second Stage, viewed in 49 states as well as Washington, D.C. Eleven of the fourteen simulcast performances sold out and 78% of simulcast audience members were from outside New York City.

The Between Riverside And Crazy simulcasts will be captured by five to seven cameras and edited live as the performance happens. All cameras are operated remotely and be “situated discreetly” throughout the Hayes Theater to avoid disrupting the audience in attendance.