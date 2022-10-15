Skip to main content
Beck Bows Out Of Arcade Fire North American Tour

Getty Images

Beck has become the latest artist to drop off the Arcade Fire tour. Today, he withdrew as the opening act after appearing in that capacity on the group’s European leg.

His decision comes just before the start of Arcade Fire’s North American tour, which begins in Washington, DC later this month.

No reason was given by Beck for the change of heart. Arcade Fire lead singer Win Butler has been accused of sexual misconduct by several women in the last few months, incidents which Butler has claimed were consensual encounters.

The cloud over Butler caused Feist to withdraw from her supporting act status on Arcade Fire’s earlier legs.

Haitian band Boukman Eksperyans will take Beck’s slot. Ticketholders were informed of the change via email today.

