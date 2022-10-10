BBC Film Announces Updated Editorial Team With New Hires Including Production Executive Kristin Irving & Anu Henriques

BBC Film today announced an updated editorial team under the continued leadership of Director, Eva Yates.

New hires include Kristin Irving, who joins BBC Film as Commissioning Executive from the BFI, where she is currently Senior Production and Development Executive at the BFI’s Film Fund. Anu Henriques joins as Development Executive after previously working as a Development Associate at the production company Fable Pictures. Claudia Yusef has been named as Commissioning Executive expanding her responsibilities across development and production.

“I couldn’t be happier to announce Claudia’s expanded role and the appointments today of Kristin and Anu, all of whom bring exactly this energy,” Yates said. “They are joining a passionate multi-disciplinary team dedicated to supporting and uplifting world-class filmmakers – we’re excited to welcome them on board.”

Irving has held several development roles at production companies such as Portobello Pictures, where she worked on films like Pawel Pawlikowski’s Ida. She also worked across sales at Fandango Portobello. At the BFI, she has Executive Produced many films, including, most recently, Raine Allen-Miller’s Rye Lane, Basil Khalil’s A Gaza Weekend, and Andrew Cumming’s The Origin. Previous credits include Rose Glass’s Saint Maud, Sarah Gavron’s Rocks, and Censor by Prano Bailey-Bond. Irving joins BBC Film in November.

Henriques worked across both film and TV at Fable Pictures. Prior to this, she worked with Sarah Gavron as Associate Director on Rocks. Henriques is also the founder and co-director of Skin Deep, an arts and culture organisation focused on making space for Black creatives and creatives of colour. She is also the co-director of We Are Bridge, an organisation set up to ensure the sustained legacy of new and emerging talent within the film & TV industry. Most recently, she has worked with organisations such as Roundhouse and Counterpoints Arts in programming, commissioning, and producing. Henriques also joins BBC Film in November.

Claudia Yusef joined BBC Film as Head of Development in January 2019. She previously worked at Number 9 Films, and before that, as a Talent Executive at the Scottish Film Network, part of BFI Network. She also worked as Development Executive at 42 Management and Production. At BBC Film, she has Executive Produced Clio Barnard’s Ali & Ava and Mahalia Belo’s forthcoming debut The End We Start From, starring Jodie Comer, and Nora Fingscheidt’s The Outrun, starring Saoirse Ronan.

Upcoming BBC Film titles include The Iron Claw by Sean Durkin, starring Zac Efron, Harris Dickinson, Jeremy Allen, and Holt McCallany, Rye Lane by Raine Allen-Miller, starring David Jonsson and Vivian Oparah, The Great Escaper by Oliver Parker, starring Michael Caine and Glenda Jackson, and The End We Start From directed by Mahalia Belo and starring Jodie Comer, with Benedict Cumberbatch, Katherine Waterston, and Mark Strong.