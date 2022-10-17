Banijay Buys ‘Chloe’ Producer Mam Tor Productions In First UK Acquisition Since ESG Deal

EXCLUSIVE: Banijay has bought Chloe producer Mam Tor Productions, the French powerhouse’s first UK buy since 2020’s Endemol Shine Group (ESG) acquisition.

In news unveiled by Deadline a day before Banijay CEO Marco Bassetti’s Mipcom Cannes keynote, Mam Tor joins a number of UK scripted labels within the Banijay fold, and distributor Banijay Rights will be given a first look at its projects.

Mam Tor was behind Chloe, the highly-rated BBC One thriller starring The Crown’s Erin Doherty that was acquired by Amazon Prime Video outside of the UK. That six-parter was distributed by Banijay Rights.

L to R: Morven Reid, Tally Garner, Rachel Harvey. Image: Banijay

Founded in 2014, Mam Tor also has a hefty development slate. It had a first-look distribution deal with Banijay Rights (then Endemol Shine International) between 2014 and 2018 and subsequently a first-look distribution and co-production deal with eOne from 2018 to 2021.

Garner is a highly-respected BAFTA-winning UK production veteran who was behind the likes of Channel 4’s Boy A and Cillian Murphy-starring movie Broken in her previous role as Head of Film and TV at Cuba Pictures. Her Mam Tor team includes former BBC Script Editor Morven Reid and Development Executive Rachel Harvey, who has worked on the likes of the Martin Freeman-starring The Responder.

Banijay UK CEO Patrick Holland, who was instrumental in bringing Mam Tor to Banijay, described Garner as an “exceptional talent who has developed a brilliantly curated slate, working with some of the most exciting writers.” He hailed Chloe as a “superb piece.”

Bassetti, who will address Mipcom tomorrow afternoon, added: “From brilliant talent, brilliant ideas are born, and in growing our collective, we strive to further strengthen our world-class IP portfolio. Tally is a great addition as we continue to build our capabilities in the scripted space.”

Garner called Holland “utterly inspirational” and praised Banijay Rights as “the most amazing partners.”

The deal comes six months after Holland effectively took on the combined responsibilities of Lucinda Hicks and Peter Salmon and nearly three years after the ESG acquisition was first unveiled. Mam Tor is the first UK company to be acquired since the ESG buy and Banijay’s first scripted acquisition in the UK.

As Banijay pushes further into scripted, Mam Tor joins a UK drama label roster that features the likes of Peaky Blinders producer Tiger Aspect (with Caryn Mandabach Productions), SAS: Rogue Heroes indie Kudos and Lenny Henry’s Douglas Road.

The deal was brokered by Jeremy Gawade of Lee and Thompson.