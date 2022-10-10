Banijay Balloon Format ‘Blow Up’ Heads To Germany As Mipcom Approaches

EXCLUSIVE: Banijay balloon format Blow Up is being inflated in Germany.

RTL Germany has ordered a local version of the Dutch original, which will be produced by Temptation Island indie Banijay Productions Germany. The format has also been picked up by Australia’s Channel 7 and 7plus in recent weeks.

Revealed by Deadline just prior to this year’s February London Screenings, the Lego Masters-style program sees balloon artists compete in unique challenges to attempt to impress judges with mesmerizing creations.

In The Netherlands, the series aired earlier this year and was 168% up on slot average for 6-12 year olds, according to Banijay.

“Blow Up delivers fresh, joyful, high-energy entertainment, which layers jeopardy, skill and awe-inspiring creations,” said Banijay Global Head of Content Operations Lucas Green. “A celebration of unbelievable craftsmanship and imagination, the show perfectly complements our outstanding portfolio of highly regarded competition reality formats, sitting alongside the likes of MasterChef.”

The news comes with Mipcom just a week way and Blow Up will be one of distributor Banijay Rights’ flagship titles in Cannes, alongside the likes of Love Triangle, Le Plus Grand Karaoké de France and ITV’s Starstruck.