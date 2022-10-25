‘Baking It’ Returns To Peacock For Season 2 With Amy Poehler Replacing Andy Samberg

Baking It is cooking up its return to Peacock and has a new host in the kitchen.

Amy Poehler is replacing Andy Samberg in the second season of the reality format and will join her old pal Maya Rudolph.

Poehler was already an exec producer of the show, which is a spin-off of her own Making It, which has been parked at NBC after three seasons. It marks the first time that the pair, who starred in Saturday Night Live together as well as films such as Wine Country and Sisters, have hosted a reality show together.

The second season will launch on the streamer on December 12. The first season launched last December.

The five-part show follows a new batch of bakers competing to win a cash prize. The network promises explosions, implements of destruction and smashing cakes.

A holiday special of the series will also air on NBC on December 12 with the pair inviting celebrity friends to compete to raise money for charity.

Baking It is produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio in association with Paper Kite Productions and 3 Arts Entertainment. Poehler, Rudolph, Nicolle Yaron, Pip Wells, Kate Arend, and Dave Becky serve as executive producers.