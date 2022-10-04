BAFTA Tweaks TV Awards To Allow For More Women Directors & International Non-Scripted Shows

The Masked Singer: International non-scripted shows are now more likely to win BAFTAs

BAFTA has tweaked the rules for some of its TV categories in order to open up the awards to more women directors and international non-scripted shows.

The BAFTA Craft Director categories in Factual, Fiction and Multi-Camera will now see the top three male and top three female directors from round one automatically go through to jury consideration.

The intervention comes after the UK TV industry attracted stinging criticism last year when only one of 12 nominated directors at the Crafts were female. A report from collective We Are Doc Women late last year found men are three times more likely to direct UK documentaries than women and the BBC and Channel 4 have since committed to a 50/50 gender split in factual.

“This new intervention, a first for the TV Craft Awards, will increase the visibility of women at longlisting stage, with the longer-term aim to encourage a greater representation of women considered,” said BAFTA.

Similarly in Entertainment Performance, the top three male and top three female performers from round one will be automatically put through.

Meanwhile, the International category has been tweaked to allow for more non-scripted entries as the top three scripted and non-scripted shows will be automatically longlisted, eschewing the prevalence for judges to choose dramas and comedies over entertainment and factual.

“Television and the way in which audiences consume content is ever-evolving, and it’s essential we adapt alongside,” said BAFTA Deputy Chair Sara Putt.

“As a mirror to the industry, we are in the privileged and unique position of being able to drive and influence positive change. I’m delighted that the updates to our 2023 BAFTA TV Awards announced today including specific interventions to address historic gender inequity, reflecting our commitment to widening representation.”

The awards have opened for entries today, nominations will be unveiled March 22 and the ceremonies will take place on April 20 (Craft) and May 14 (Performance).