Andrew Lloyd Webber Promises New Songs For Broadway’s ‘Bad Cinderella’

Andrew Lloyd Webber will add several new songs and a brief word to the title of Bad Cinderella – formerly, in London, just Cinderella – when the musical opens on Broadway next spring.

“I am thrilled and delighted that we are bringing Bad Cinderella to the Imperial Theatre,” Webber said in announcing the Broadway engagement that will star Linedy Genao in the title role. “We have been working hard on a few new songs for our Broadway opening and, with such brilliant team, led by the spectacular Linedy, I know this is going to be really special.”

Performances will begin on Friday, February 17, 2023 at the Imperial, with opening night set for Thursday, March 23, 2023.

In addition to music by Lloyd Webber, Bad Cinderella features a book by Emerald Fennell (Killing Eve, Promising Young Woman) and lyrics by David Zippel. JoAnn M. Hunter choreographs with direction by Laurence Connor.

A modern retelling of the classic fairytale, Bad Cinderella is set in the exceptionally beautiful kingdom of Belleville. “Our Cinderella is no longer the damsel in distress who needs saving,” the production announcement reads. “She finds herself and her prince in new circumstances which cause them to rethink what ‘happily ever after’ really means.”

The musical is produced on Broadway by No Guarantees (Christine Schwarzman, President; Darren Johnston, Executive Vice President) and Really Useful Group, with Wagner Johnson Productions serving as Executive Producers.

Schwarzman said, “We are honored to be introducing this modern Cinderella story to Broadway, and it is a dream come true to work with Andrew Lloyd Webber, especially on a score that sits among his very best.”

Said Genao, “I have been dreaming about originating a leading role on Broadway for just about my entire life, but never in my wildest dreams did I ever imagine achieving that dream alongside Andrew Lloyd Webber and such an incredible team of collaborators. As a proud Dominican American, I am most excited about this opportunity to represent my community and show the world that fairy tales do come true — and are for everybody. My heart is bursting.”

The arrival of Bad Cinderella will come just as another ALW musical – The Phantom of the Opera – makes its Broadway departure: The long-running Phantom recently announced that it would close on Feb. 18 after a 35 year run.

The new musical also arrives after some controversy during its run in London. Webber angered some of the cast and crew when he closed the show after a year, suggesting that attempting to maintain the show during the Covid shutdown might have been a “costly mistake.”