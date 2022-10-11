Backstreet Boys Star AJ McLean Headed To Mipcom Cannes With ‘The Fashion Hero: A New Kind Of Beautiful’; Indigo Entertainment Boards Sales

EXCLUSIVE: Backstreet’s back — in Cannes.

AJ McLean is headed to Mipcom to promote The Fashion Hero: A New Kind of Beautiful, the latest instalment in Beauty World Search’s The Fashion Hero franchise.

He’s interrupting a European arena tour to hit the Croisette and meet buyers on Sunday October 16. Backstreet Boys, which formed in 1993, is the world’s most successful boyband of all-time, estimated to have sold well over 100 million records worldwide.

UK-based indie distributor Indigo Entertainment has picked up International distribution rights to the show and will be shopping it to broadcasters and streamers next week. Rapid Blue, the South African producer behind local versions of The X factor, Dancing with the Stars and Got Talent produced the ten-part show at the Sun City Resort, northwest of Johannesburg.

In The Fashion Hero: A New Kind of Beautiful, a diverse mix of 22 international contestants compete in the competition show designed to break traditional standards and define “a new kind of beauty.” Four coaches representing international brands each build teams, who face challenges set by celebrity guest mentors. The mentors include Drew Manning, celebrity personal trainer and host of A&E’s Fit2Fat2Fit; René Elizondo, former Janet Jackson choreographer and director; international rock band Simple Plan; up and coming Canadian pop-star Jordyn Sugar; transgender model and activist Elle van der Burg; and Adi Barkan, the Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar and Cosmopolitan photographer.

McLean said fronting the show was “the most life-changing experience in my life and the lives of the contestants.”

“As the globe wakes up to the importance of diversity, equity and inclusion, recognizing it’s not only the right thing to do, but a commercially sound and proper judgement too, Indigo Entertainment is thrilled to be partnering with Caroline, AJ and all the team at The Fashion Hero to bring this new season to market,” said Emma Collin, Programming Director at Indigo Entertainment said. “The Fashion Hero brand was ahead of the curve, launching six years ago, but this latest season with AJ at the helm, is bigger, braver, glossier and more fabulous than ever before. The Fashion Hero: A New Kind of Beautiful sets a new standard for the fashion industry celebrating inner beauty and diversity.”

Created to challenge the fashion industry’s preconceived standards of beauty, the original Fashion Hero season sold to over 160 territories worldwide, airing on broadcasters such as Discovery Latin America and Turkey and RTL II in Hungary. The likes of Prime Video and Tubi also acquired it.

“Now, more than ever, is the time to celebrate uniqueness and The Fashion Hero: A New Kind of Beautiful brings a fresh look to reality TV, but this time with a heart,” said Bernier, President of Beauty World Search and executive producer of The Fashion Hero: A New Kind of Beautiful.