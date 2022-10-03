‘Avengers: Secret Wars’: Michael Waldron Tapped To Pen Upcoming Installment For Marvel Studios

EXCLUSIVE: Following the success of Loki and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Michael Waldron looks to be in line for another high-profile Marvel property as sources tell Deadline he is set to write Avengers: Secret Wars for Marvel Studios.

Deadline recently broke that Jeff Loveness was on board to write Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, following the news Destin Daniel Cretton would direct Kang Dynasty for Marvel Studios, and now both films have locked up their writers. Insiders add that Secret Wars will have its own director, though it’s assumed all parties will be in touch while the films are in development. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige is producing.

Marvel Studios had no comment on the Waldron news.

Like The Kang Dynasty, plot details are being kept under wraps. Avengers: Secret Wars was part of the massive unveiling of the future phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe at this summer’s San Diego Comic-Con, including its November 8, 2025, release date.

Insiders say meetings for the job took place last month, and while a number of writers met, many believed Waldron was the front-runner given how much trust the studio has in the writer. Waldron has been on a roll with the studio during the past year, starting with last year’s smash hit Loki series for Disney+. Waldron served as exec producer and showrunner on the series, which was so popular it became one of few Marvel series to receive a second-season renewal. Production on Season 2 is underway.

On the film side, Waldron wrote one of Marvel’s bigger movies in post-pandemic times with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The film bowed in May and has grossed more than $950 million at worldwide box office. Waldron also is developing and writing Kevin Feige’s secret Star Wars film for Lucasfilm.

He is repped by CAA and LBI Entertainment.