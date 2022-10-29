‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Will Be Three Hours Plus In Run-Time, But Final Length Still Undetermined

Get ready for a long sit when viewing James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water.
Sources indicate the film will clock in at more than three hours, but no exact final run-time has been decided. Disney has provided no comment, but Cameron has publicly said it is a long movie.
The sequel is scheduled to open in North America Dec. 16, some 13 years after the stunning original film bowed. It is still No. 1 in total box office receipts. The original was two hours and 41 minutes.
News of the run-time began leaking when the film was rated PG-13. The run-time was also posted on theater websites.
The sequel starts ten years after the original.
Disney recently released Avatar in movie theaters, and pulled it off Disney+, taking the pic’s gross to $785.2M domestic, $2.9 billion worldwide. On the U.S./Canada box office chart of all-time, Avatar ranks fourth after Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($936.7M), Avengers: Endgame ($858.3M), and Spider-Man: No Way Home ($814.1M).
However on a worldwide basis, Avatar is the highest grossing movie ever, with Avengers: Endgame ranking second with $2.797 billion.
Avatar won three Oscars for cinematography, art direction and VFX. The pic lost Best Picture to Kathryn Bigelow’s The Hurt Locker.
Must Read Stories
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.