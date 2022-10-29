‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Will Be Three Hours Plus In Run-Time, But Final Length Still Undetermined

Get ready for a long sit when viewing James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water.

Sources indicate the film will clock in at more than three hours, but no exact final run-time has been decided. Disney has provided no comment, but Cameron has publicly said it is a long movie.

The sequel is scheduled to open in North America Dec. 16, some 13 years after the stunning original film bowed. It is still No. 1 in total box office receipts. The original was two hours and 41 minutes.

News of the run-time began leaking when the film was rated PG-13. The run-time was also posted on theater websites.

The sequel starts ten years after the original.

Disney recently released Avatar in movie theaters, and pulled it off Disney+, taking the pic’s gross to $785.2M domestic, $2.9 billion worldwide. On the U.S./Canada box office chart of all-time, Avatar ranks fourth after Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($936.7M), Avengers: Endgame ($858.3M), and Spider-Man: No Way Home ($814.1M).

However on a worldwide basis, Avatar is the highest grossing movie ever, with Avengers: Endgame ranking second with $2.797 billion.

Avatar won three Oscars for cinematography, art direction and VFX. The pic lost Best Picture to Kathryn Bigelow’s The Hurt Locker.