You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Joe Biden Plans Pre-Midterm Trek To Los Angeles

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Rob Wade Named CEO Of Fox Entertainment
Read the full story

Ashley Etienne, Former Top Staffer For Kamala Harris, Joins CBS News As Political Contributor

CBS News

Ashley Etienne, a former top staffer for Vice President Kamala Harris, has joined CBS News as a political contributor.

Etienne made her debut on Thursday on CBS News Streaming’s Red & Blue. She will contribute across the news division’s programs and platforms.

Etienne served as communications director for Harris and deputy assistant to President Joe Biden. She departed from her post last year.

She’s the latest administration figure to land a news commentator gig. Symone Sanders, who served as Harris’ press secretary, joined MSNBC and hosts a weekend show. Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki also plans an upcoming MSNBC show and serves as a political analyst on the network.

Before her tenure with the vice president, Etienne served on the presidential transition team as director of communications for Harris. She also served as senior adviser of strategic planning for Biden’s presidential campaign in 2020. She previously was communications director and senior adviser to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad