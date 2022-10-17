Artios Awards TV Nominations: Netflix Leads Field For Casting Society

The Casting Society is out with the TV, theater, short films and shortform series nominations for its 38th annual Artios Awards. Netflix’s lapped the field with 10 noms, and Apple TV+, HBO, HBO Max and Hulu are next with five each.

ABC, AMC, Disney+, Fox and Nickelodeon are the only other outlets with multiple noms, landing two each. See the full list below.

The Artios Awards, which honor casting professionals, will unveil its film nominees November 1. Winners will pick up their statuettes during an in-person ceremony March 9 at the Beverly Hilton.

“We are so excited for the Artios Awards to take place in person after two years of it being virtual,” CSA President Destiny Lilly said. “Casting directors are a small community, and to be able to see each other in person to celebrate and toast each other will make for a very special evening. We all cannot wait.”

Special honorees selected for their contributions to the craft will be announced later.

Last year’s Artios Awards lauded the casting teams behind CODA, West Side Story, Don’t Look Up and others on the film side, with Ted Lasso, The Queen’s Gambit and Pose among the TV winners.

Here are the TV, theater, short film and shortform nominees for the 2023 Artios Awards:

FILM, NON-THEATRICAL RELEASE

BETTER NATE THAN EVER – Bernard Telsey, Bethany Knox, Pat Goodwin

DEEP WATER – Ellen Chenoweth, Tracy Kilpatrick (Location Casting), Susanne Scheel (Associate Casting Director)

THE ADAM PROJECT – Carmen Cuba, Tiffany Mak (Location Casting), Judith Sunga (Associate Casting Director)

THE HARDER THEY FALL – Victoria Thomas, Jo Edna Boldin (Location Casting)

TURNING RED – Kevin Reher, Natalie Lyon, Kate Hansen-Birnbaum (Associate Casting Director)

TELEVISION PILOT AND FIRST SEASON – COMEDY

ABBOTT ELEMENTARY – Wendy O’Brien

GHOSTS – Elizabeth Barnes, Tannis Vallely, Andrea Kenyon (Location Casting), Randi Wells (Location Casting)

JULIA – Sharon Bialy, Gohar Gazazyan, Lisa Lobel (Location Casting), Angela Peri (Location Casting), Stacia Kimler (Associate Casting Director), Melissa Morris (Associate Casting Director)

ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING – Bernard Telsey, Tiffany Little Canfield, Destiny Lilly (Associate Casting Director)

RESERVATION DOGS – Angelique Midthunder, Jennifer Schwalenberg, Chris Freihofer (Location Casting), Stacey Rice (Associate Casting Director), Lisa Zambetti (Associate Casting Director)

THE SEX LIVES OF COLLEGE GIRLS – Elizabeth Barnes, Jennifer Euston

TELEVISION PILOT AND FIRST SEASON – DRAMA

KEVIN CAN GO F**K HIMSELF – Felicia Fasano, Rikki Gimelstob, Angela Peri (Location Casting), Lisa Lobel (Location Casting), Katie Lantz (Associate Casting Director)

PACHINKO – Mary Vernieu, Michelle Wade Byrd, Ko Iwagami (Location Casting), Corinne Clark (Location Casting), Jennifer Page (Location Casting)

THE GILDED AGE – Bernard Telsey, Adam Caldwell, Kristian Charbonier (Associate Casting Director)

WINNING TIME: THE RISE OF THE LAKERS DYNASTY – Francine Maisler, Kathy Driscoll-Mohler, Melissa Kostenbauder, Molly Rose (Associate Casting Director)

SEVERANCE – Rachel Tenner, Bess Fifer (Location Casting), Rick Messina (Associate Casting Director)

YELLOWJACKETS – Junie Lowry Johnson, Libby Goldstein, Corinne Clark (Location Casting), Jennifer Page (Location Casting), Josh Ropiequet (Associate Casting Director)

TELEVISION SERIES – COMEDY

BARRY – Sherry Thomas, Sharon Bialy, Stacia Kimler (Associate Casting Director)

HACKS – Jeanne McCarthy, Nicole Abellera Hallman, Anna Mayworm (Associate Casting Director)

TED LASSO – Theo Park

THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL – Cindy Tolan, Anne Davison (Associate Casting Director)

THE OTHER TWO – Allison Estrin, Henry Russell Bergstein, Jenn Gaw (Associate Casting Director), Dayna Katz (Associate Casting Director)

TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

BETTER CALL SAUL – Sharon Bialy, Sherry Thomas, Russel Scott, Marie K. McMaster (Location Casting), Alyssa Morris (Associate Casting Director)

EUPHORIA – Jessica Kelly, Mary Vernieu, Bret Howe, Jennifer Venditti (Location Casting)

OZARK – Alexa L. Fogel, Chase Paris (Location Casting), Tara Feldstein Bennett (Location Casting), Kathryn Zamora-Benson (Associate Casting Director)

SUCCESSION – Avy Kaufman, Lilia Trapani (Location Casting), Harrison Nesbit (Associate Casting Director)

THE MORNING SHOW – Victoria Thomas

LIMITED SERIES

DOPESICK – Avy Kaufman, Erica Arvold (Location Casting), Scotty Anderson (Associate Casting Director), Dustin Presley (Associate Casting Director)

INVENTING ANNA – Linda Lowy, Henry Russell Bergstein, Allison Estrin, Jamie Castro, Simone Bär (Location Casting), Juliette Menager (Location Casting), Dayna Katz (Associate Casting Director)

MAID – Rachel Tenner, Corinne Clark (Location Casting), Jennifer Page (Location Casting), Rick Messina (Associate Casting Director)

THE DROPOUT – Jeanie Bacharach, Alison Goodman, Mark Rutman

THE STAIRCASE – Douglas Aibel, Tracy Kilpatrick (Location Casting), Matthew Glasner (Associate Casting Director), Blair Foster (Associate Casting Director)

CHILDREN’S PILOT AND SERIES (LIVE ACTION)

BUNK’D – Howard Meltzer, Biz Urban (Associate Casting Director)

NOGGIN KNOWS – Danielle Pretsfelder Demchick, Jennifer Treadwell, Monica Kelly

THE BABYSITTERS CLUB – Danielle Aufiero, Amber Horn, Tiffany Mak (Location Casting), Leigh Ann Smith (Associate Casting Director)

YOUNG DYLAN – Kim Coleman, Rhavynn Drummer (Associate Casting Director)

WARPED! – Nickole Doro, Shayna Sherwood, Devon Brady (Associate Casting Director), Jeremy Gordon (Associate Casting Director)

ANIMATED SERIES

BIG MOUTH – Julie Ashton

BOB’S BURGERS – Julie Ashton

CENTRAL PARK – Julie Ashton

FAMILY GUY – Christine Terry, Jackie Sollitto

RICK AND MORTY – Ruth Lambert, Robert McGee

REALITY SERIES

NAILED IT! – Ron Mare, Anna Sturgeon

QUEER EYE – Jessica Jorgensen, Danielle Gervais, Quinn Fegan, Natalie Pino, Pamela Vallarelli

RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE – Goloka Bolte, Ethan Petersen

SHARK TANK – Mindy Zemrak

TOP CHEF – Ron Mare, Heather Allyn

SHORT FILM

EL CARRITO – Emily Fleischer

THE F WORD – Rachel Reiss

MILK – Shakyra Dowling

NORTH STAR – Jeffrey Gafner

WE’RE TOO GOOD FOR THIS– Shakyra Dowling

SHORT FORM SERIES

BREAKWATER – Jeffrey Gafner

LOVE, DEATH + ROBOTS – Ivy Isenberg, Natasha Vincent (Location Casting)

STATE OF THE UNION – Kathleen Chopin, John Ort

NEW YORK BROADWAY THEATER – COMEDY OR DRAMA

CHICKEN & BISCUITS – Erica A. Hart

CLYDE’S – Will Cantler, Karyn Casl, Destiny Lilly, Charlie Hano (Associate Casting Director)

FOR COLORED GIRLS WHO HAVE CONSIDERED SUICIDE/WHEN THE RAINBOW IS ENUF – Erica Jensen, Heidi Griffiths, Kate Murray

POTUS: OR, BEHIND EVERY GREAT DUMBASS ARE SEVEN WOMEN TRYING TO KEEP HIM ALIVE – Taylor Williams

TAKE ME OUT – Jim Carnahan, Jason Thinger (Associate Casting Director)

NEW YORK BROADWAY THEATER – MUSICAL

CAROLINE OR CHANGE – Jim Carnahan, Jilian Cimini, Carrie Gardner, Stephen Kopel

COMPANY – Cindy Tolan, Nicholas Petrovich

GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY – Jordan Thaler, Heidi Griffiths

MJ THE MUSICAL – Rachel Hoffman

THE MUSIC MAN – Craig Burns, Bernard Telsey, Rebecca Scholl

NEW YORK THEATER – COMEDY OR DRAMA

A CASE FOR THE EXISTENCE OF GOD – David Caparelliotis

FAIRYCAKES – Adam Caldwell, Destiny Lilly, Charlie Hano (Associate Casting Director)

LETTERS OF SURESH – Karyn Casl, Destiny Lilly, Charlie Hano (Associate Casting Director)

PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC – Kelly Gillespie

THE DAUGHTER IN LAW – Stephanie Klapper

WHICH WAY TO THE STAGE – Will Cantler

WISH YOU WERE HERE – Karyn Casl

NEW YORK THEATER – MUSICAL

AMERICANO! A NEW MUSICAL – Michael Cassara

BLACK NO MORE – Kristian Charbonier, Rebecca Scholl

ORATORIO FOR LIVING THINGS – Henry Russell Bergstein

THE BEDWETTER – Rachel Hoffman, Charlie Hano (Associate Casting Director)

TREVOR – Tara Rubin, Merri Sugarman

WHISPER HOUSE – Tara Rubin, Peter Van Dam

REGIONAL THEATER

A CHRISTMAS CAROL – Jim Carnahan, Jason Thinger (Associate Casting Director)

BHANGIN’ IT A BHANGIN’ NEW MUSICAL – Erica Jensen, Paul Davis

BOB FOSSE’S DANCIN’ – Tara Rubin, Xavier Rubiano (Associate Casting Director)

BUG – JC Clementz

SCHOOL GIRLS: OR THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY – Lauren Port, Rachael Jimenez (Associate Casting Director)

LOS ANGELES THEATER

A CHRISTMAS CAROL – Jim Carnahan, Jilian Cimini, Jason Thinger (Associate Casting Director)

GOD OF CARNAGE – Michael Donovan, Richie Ferris

HEAD OVER HEELS – Ryan Bernard Tymensky

MAN OF GOD – Phyllis Schuringa

POWER OF SAIL – Phyllis Schuringa

SPECIAL THEATRICAL PERFORMANCE

CANDIDE – Stephanie Klapper

THE LIFE – Destiny Lilly, Charlie Hano (Associate Casting Director)

KISMET – Peter Van Dam

THE TAP DANCE KID – Craig Burns

THEATER TOURS

HADESTOWN – Duncan Stewart, Benton Whitley

MOULIN ROUGE – Jim Carnahan, Stephen Kopel, Alexandre Bleau (Associate Casting Director)

OKLAHOMA! – Taylor Williams

SIX THE MUSICAL – Tara Rubin, Peter Van Dam, Kevin Metzger-Timson (Associate Casting Director)

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD – Adam Caldwell, Destiny Lilly, Amelia McCarthy (Associate Casting Director)