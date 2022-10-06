‘Arthur’ Podcast Series Heads To PBS Kids

Arthur, the longest-running children’s animated series in the history of American television that came to an end earlier this year on PBS, is now getting its own podcast.

The Arthur Podcast, from GBH Kids and Gen-Z Media, will launch October 20. The eight-episode first season will be available weekly on PBS Kids, the Arthur YouTube channel, pbskids.org, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and all major podcast listening platforms.

Produced by GBH Kids and Gen-Z Media, The Arthur Podcast will pull content from the Arthur library that spans 25 years, retelling classic episodes from the television series in a new audio format. Listeners will hear from Arthur, D.W., Buster, and other favorite characters as they navigate school, friendships, and other challenges. Listeners also can submit responses to “Arthur’s Inbox” on the PBS Kids for Parents website, to be potentially included in future episodes.

The Peabody- and Emmy-winning animated Arthur show, based on the Arthur Adventure book series, written and illustrated by Marc Brown, first went on the air in October of 1996, and ran for more than 240 episodes. It centered on a young aardvark named Arthur, and the lessons he learns from friends and family, while growing up in the fictional Elwood City.

“Adapting one of the most beloved kids animated series in the world for audio has been a privilege, not to mention a lot of fun,” said Ben Strouse, CEO of Gen-Z Media. “We hope the podcast version provides kids as well as those of us who have grown up with the iconic show an important new way to enjoy these wonderful and relatable stories.”

Check out a trailer for the podcast above.