Antonia Thomas & Craig Roberts To Lead Apple TV+ British Insomniac Comedy Series ‘Still Up’ From ‘I May Destroy You’ Producer Various Artists

EXCLUSIVE: Antonia Thomas, former fan favorite on The Good Doctor, and Red Oaks’ Craig Roberts are leading an Apple TV+ British comedy series about insomniacs from I May Destroy You producer Various Artists Limited.

Still Up follows the exploits of Lisa (Thomas), an impulsive and free-spirited aspiring illustrator whose questions over her daughter’s future start keeping her up at night, and the socially anxious yet gifted journalist Danny, played by Roberts. The pair have no secrets, except their feelings for each other, and while the world sleeps they spend their long nights taking despite never meeting.

Thomas played Dr. Claire Browne for four seasons of ABCs The Good Doctor and guested in a couple of season five episodes after telling Deadline she was leaving to “explore different creative opportunities,” hinting that the size of U.S. broadcast orders was a factor in her decision. The British actress has since starred in top-rated Channel 4 drama Suspect.

With cameras now rolling in London, other Still Up cast members include Blake Harrison (The Inbetweeners), Lois Chimimba (The One), Luke Fetherston (Flowers in the Attic), Rich Fulcher (The Mighty Boosh) and Sam Spiro (Sex Education).

I May Destroy You producer Various Artists’ Phil Clark is exec producing alongside BAFTA-winner Paul Schlesinger and the series comes from up-and-coming Seekers creator Steve Burge and Natalie Walter. Director is John Addis and co-writer is Bryce Hart.

The show joins a growing roster of well-received Apple TV+ British comedies such as Sharon Horgan’s Bad Sisters and the Rafe Spall-starring Trying. The streamer has been ramping up its UK offering, greenlighting dramas including Slow Horses and The Essex Serpent with big stars such as Gary Oldman, Tom Hiddleston and Claire Danes.