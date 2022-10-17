Anthony Ramos, Vincent D’Onofrio, and Dane DeHaan Join Sony and Black Bear’s ‘Dumb Money’

EXCLUSIVE: Anthony Ramos, Vincent D’Onofrio, and Dane DeHaan have joined the all-star ensemble of Sony and Black Bear Pictures upcoming dramedy Dumb Money. They join Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, Sebastian Stan and Pete Davidson with Gillespie directing. The pic based on bestselling author Ben Mezrich’s book The Antisocial Network, the script was adapted by Rebecca Angelo & Lauren Schuker Blum. Ryder Picture Company’s Aaron Ryder, Black Bear’s Teddy Schwarzman and Gillespie will produce. Principal photography is currently underway. Sony recently swooped in to land distribution rights after the film was recently announced a this years Toronto Film Festival. Sony Pictures also holds Latin America, Scandinavia, Eastern Europe, South Africa, India and select Asian rights.

Executive producers include Michael Heimler, John Friedberg, Andrew Swett, Angelo, Schuker Blum, Mezrich, Johnny Holland, Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss and Kevin Ulrich. Black Bear Pictures is fully financing, with Black Bear International handling the foreign distribution rights, which launched sales at the Toronto International Film Festival.

The pic tells the story of fortunes won and lost overnight in the David-vs.-Goliath GameStop short squeeze that may have ended up changing Wall Street forever. It offers a gripping portrayal of how a loosely affiliated group of private investors and internet trolls on a subreddit called WallStreetBets took down one of the biggest hedge funds on Wall Street, firing the first shot in a revolution that threatened to upend the establishment.

Ramos is best known for his performance in the critically acclaimed, Tony Award-winning Broadway musical Hamilton, and was most recently seen in Jon Chu’s In The Heights. Ramos will soon be seen in Amblin’s upcoming feature film, Distant, directed by Will Speck and Josh Gordon and will lead the next installment of the Transformers franchise from Paramount. He is currently working on Marvel’s Iron Heart for Disney Plus.

D’Onofrio recently finished filming for Netflix’s new upcoming comedy, Lift, where he will star alongside Sam Worthington, Paul Anderson, and Kevin Hart . He can also be seen in Searchlight Pictures’ recent film, The Eyes of Tammy Faye, starring alongside Jessica Chastain and Andrew Garfield. Vincent also plays Marvel supervillain Wilson Fisk, a.k.a. Kingpin, starring in all three seasons of their popular series Daredevil as well as the new Hawkeye series. He will reprise his role of Kingpin in the upcoming Marvel series Echo and Daredevil: Born Again. D’Onofrio made his directorial debut in 2019 with his feature film The Kid, starring Ethan Hawke, Dane DeHaan and Chris Pratt.

Dehaan recently wrapped production on Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, for Universal and most recently appeared in the HBO Max series The Staircase. His other film credits include A Cure for Wellness, The Place Beyond the Pines, Lawless, and Chronicle.

Ramos is represented by CAA, Door 24, Artist Priority, and Paul Hastings. D’Onofrio is repped by Silver Lining Entertainment and UTA. DeHaan is repped by CAA and MGMT Entertainment.