Anthony Mackie, Morena Baccarin And Maddie Hasson To Star In George Nolfi’s ‘Elevation’ From Lyrical Media And Producer Brad Fuller

EXCLUSIVE: George Nolfi will direct Lyrical Media’s post-apocalyptic action thriller Elevation with Anthony Mackie, Morena Baccarin and Maddie Hasson set to star. Brad Fuller is on board to produce with John Glenn and writing duo Kenny Ryan and Jacob Roman penning the script. The film is billed as a high-concept, thematically driven action piece set in the Rocky Mountains. The plot is being kept under wraps, but the story is said to follow a single father and two women who must venture from the safety of their home to face monstrous creatures in order to save the life of a child.

Producing alongside Fuller is Mackie, Glenn, Lyrical Media’s Founder Alex Black, Jeremy Kipp Walker, Joel Viertel, and Nolfi. Lyrical will finance the pic. Jon Rosenberg, Alex Ginno of Fuller Media and Natalie Sellers of Lyrical serve as executive producer as well as Jason Spire from Inspire Entertainment.

Mackie recently wrapped the Rupert Wyatt-directed Desert Warrior and is set to play Captain America in the fourth installment of the Marvel franchise. He is currently in production on the Twisted Metal TV series for Peacock. Baccarin recently co-starred with Pierce Brosnan in Fast Charlie, a Phillip Noyce thriller. Hasson was most recently seen in James Wan’s Malignant will next be seen in theaters later this year in Taurus co-starring with Machine Gun Kelly, Scoot McNairy, and Megan Fox.

Fuller produced both A Quiet Place and five Purge movies. His company Platinum Dunes just wrapped 7A for Paramount staring Julia Garner, and he and Michael Bay just made a feature deal at Universal.

Glenn is a writer, director, producer, and Showrunner whose credits include Eagle Eye, Seal Team, The Lazarus Project and Allegiance amongst others. He is currently mounting a series for Sam Raimi and WIIP, and writing The Hurt Unit with fellow Showrunner Matt Lopez for ABC. Glenn’s been on a run lately, having written and sold three feature specs in the past 12 months: Prey to Lionsgate, which he is producing alongside Todd Lieberman and Cut & Run to New Republic, with Jake Gyllenhaal attached to star and produce with Glenn.

Ryan and Roman most recently worked as writer/producers on Seal Team. The pair will also serve as co-producers on Elevation.

