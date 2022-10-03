‘Another Round’ Creator Thomas Vinterberg’s ‘Families Like Ours’ Sets Cast & Commences Production

EXCLUSIVE: Another Round creator Thomas Vinterberg’s debut TV project has set cast and commenced principal photography.

Canal+ and TV2 Denmark’s six-parter, which first emerged two years ago and reunites Vinterberg with Lars Von Trier’s Another Round producer Zentropa and co-producer/distributor Studiocanal, is shooting on location in Copenhagen, Sweden, the Czech Republic, France and Romania.

Leading the cast are a number of Another Round actors and established Scandinavian talent including Nikolaj Lie Kaas (The Killing), Paprika Steen (The First Lady), Helene Reingaard Neumann (Borgen), Magnus Millang (Another Round), Esben Smed (The Kindness of Strangers), Amaryllis April August in her acting debut, Albert Rudbek Lindhardt (Another Round), Thomas Bo Larsen ( The Hunt), Asta August (The Pact) and David Dencik (Chernobyl).

The dystopian show follows Laura and takes place in summertime Denmark, where everything seems normal but is about to be disrupted. After a flood slowly takes over the land, the country is gradually evacuated, and those who can afford it travel to good countries, while those who are less well-off have to use a government-funded program to move to more challenging places.

The show comes off the back of the success of Vinterberg’s Another Round, about a group of middle-aged teachers who partake in an experiment where they drink small amounts of alcohol each morning, which starred Mads Mikkelsen and won Best International Feature Film at the 2021 Oscars.

Canal+ Creation Originale Head Olivier Bibas said it “tackles ecological issues in a profound, intimate and spectacular way,” adding: “The series is a tale about tomorrow’s world told in a humane and sensible way, embodied with a stellar cast.”

Studiocanal EVP Global Production Ron Halpern and Executive Managing Director TV Francoise Guyonnet added: “The scripts from Vinterberg and Bo Hr. Hansen approach this important story with such empathy, talent and vision while dealing with themes that will resonate significantly with audiences worldwide. It is inspiring to see such ambition realized as we look ahead to production with our partners and a cast which boasts a wealth of magnificent European talent.”

Studiocanal’s EVP Global Sales and Distribution Anne Cherel will oversee worldwide sales; all rights are available excluding France, Benelux and Scandinavia which will be handled by TrustNordisk, Germany and CEE.

Families Like Ours is produced by Zentropa Entertainments in co-production with Studiocanal and TV2 Denmark and with NRK and TV4 / C More, co-produced by Zentropa Sweden, Film I Väst, Sirena Film and Ginger Pictures. It is co-funded by the Danish Film Institute’s Public Service Fund, The European Union and Nordisk Film & TV Fond and in co-production with Canal+ Poland, M7 and ARD Degeto.