‘Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches’: AMC+ Announces Premiere Date, Releases New Trailer For Alexandra Daddario Starrer

The witches will take flight in 2023. AMC+ today announced the start date for Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches that stars Alexandra Daddario, Harry Hamlin, Jack Huston and Tongayi Chirisa.

The series will stream exclusively on AMC+ on Thursday, January 5, 2023, with the first two episodes available that same night. Subsequent episodes will rollout weekly.

Based on Rice’s best-selling trilogy, Lives of the Mayfair Witches, the 8-episode series focuses on an intuitive young neurosurgeon, Dr. Rowan Fielding (Daddario), who discovers that she is the unlikely heir to a family of witches. As she grapples with her newfound powers, she must contend with a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations.

Written and executive produced by showrunner Esta Spalding (Masters of Sex, On Becoming a God in Central Florida) and Michelle Ashford (Masters of Sex, The Pacific) Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches is the second series in an expanding Anne Rice universe, following Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire. Mark Johnson (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul) is overseeing development of the full Anne Rice collection into a streaming and television universe.