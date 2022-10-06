‘Inventing Anna’ Fake Heiress Anna Sorokin Released From Jail As She Fights Deportation

The subject of Netflix’s hit series Inventing Anna has won a victory of sorts in court as she fights deportation, according to Bloomberg and The Daily Beast.

Anna Sorokin, a convicted Russian-born swindler who pretended to be an heiress named Anna Delvey, overstayed her visa and has been held by Immigration and Customs Enforcement for the past 17 months after serving nearly two years in prison for financially defrauding elite New Yorkers via a complicated web of lies.

An immigration judge on Wednesday approved the 31-year-old German citizen’s release from a New York facility, but ordered her to post $10,000 bail, remain confined at home, wear an electronic monitor and stay off of social media.

“She hasn’t been accused of committing a crime since 2017,” her lawyer told Bloomberg. “And the evidence clearly demonstrated that any risk she does pose can be adequately managed through supervision, electronic monitoring, parole, and the supervision of ICE.”

As part of her sentence, Sorokin repaid the victims of her crimes. In February, it was revealed that she received about $320,000 from Netflix for the story that eventually became Inventing Anna. Of that sum, she paid $199,000 in restitution, $24,000 in state fines, and $75,000 in attorney fees. The court let her keep what little was left.