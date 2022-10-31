‘Animal Control’: Fox Adds Five To Round Out Cast Of Workplace Comedy Series

Fox has rounded out the cast for Animal Control. Michael Rowland (This Week At The Comedy Cellar, Pause With Sam Jay), Grace Palmer (Good Grief, The Dead Lands), Gerry Dee (Mr. D, The Moodys), Kelli Ogmundson (Cavendish, Phantom Pups) and Alvina August (Nancy Drew, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) join Joel McHale, Vella Lovell and Ravi Patel in the upcoming straight-to-series workplace comedy.

Created by Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg and Dan Sterling, the comedy series follows a group of local Animal Control workers whose lives are complicated by the fact that animals are simple, but humans are not.

Rowland will portray Fred “Shred” Taylor, the optimistic rookie Animal Control officer and Frank’s (McHale) new partner. The former professional snowboarder blew out his knee three months shy of the Olympics, but even that hasn’t soured his upbeat outlook on life.

Palmer will play Victoria Sands, the hedonistic free spirit of the Animal Control officers. Not one to stay-at-home, Victoria is the complete opposite of her partner Amit (Patel).

Dee is Templeton Dudge, an Animal Control officer from a neighboring precinct with a real chip on his shoulder. He’s gunning for Emily’s (Lovell) job and relies on Dolores (Ogmundson) to keep him apprised of any catastrophes that have gone down on her watch.

Ogmundson’s Dolores Stubb is the receptionist at the Animal Control precinct. She’s the office killjoy who adores Templeton, the officer from another precinct who is gunning for Emily’s job.

August is Dr. Summers, the Animal Control veterinarian. Frank (McHale) has been crushing on her for months, but this vet happens to be a huge fan of winter sports and is wowed by Shred (Rowland).

Animal Control is produced by Fox Entertainment Studios. McHale also executive produces along with Fisher, Greenberg and Sterling as well as Tad Quill who came on board after the series was picked up. Quill previously co-created Fox’s The Moodys with Fisher and Greenberg. The series was ordered by Fox in June and is expected to premiere mid-season.

Rowland is repped by Tigerman Management and UTA. Palmer is repped by LINK Entertainment and Johnson and Laird Management. August is repped by Buchwald and Elevate Entertainment in the U.S., and Performers Management in Canada. Dee is repped by Nigel Mikoski at Connekt Creative. Ogmundson is repped by Carrie Wheeler Entertainment.