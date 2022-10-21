Angelina Jolie To Portray Opera Singer Maria Callas In Biopic ‘Maria’ From ‘Spencer’ Filmmaker Pablo Larraín

Spencer‘s Pablo Larraín has set the biopic Maria on the life of American-born Greek soprano Maria Callas as his next feature, bringing Academy Award winner Angelina Jolie (Those Who Wish Me Dead) aboard to star.

The film based on true accounts will tell the tumultuous, beautiful and tragic story of the world’s greatest opera singer, relived and re-imagined during her final days in 1970s Paris.

Pic was written by Larraín’s Spencer scribe, Oscar nominee Steven Knight. The filmmaker’s brother and creative partner Juan de Dios Larraín will produce for Fabula Pictures, alongside Lorenzo Mieli for The Apartment Pictures, a Fremantle Company, and Jonas Dornbach for Komlizen Film.

“Having the chance to combine my two most deep and personal passions, cinema and opera, has been a long-awaited dream,” said Larraín. “To do this with Angelina, a supremely brave and curious artist, is a fascinating opportunity. A true gift.”

“I take very seriously the responsibility to Maria’s life and legacy. I will give all I can to meet the challenge,” added Jolie. “Pablo Larraín is a director I have long admired. To be allowed the chance to tell more of Maria’s story with him, and with a script by Steven Knight, is a dream.”

Jolie has most recently appeared in films including Marvel’s Eternals and the Warner Bros. drama Those Who Wish Me Dead. She’s currently in post-production on Without Blood — her fifth feature as a director, and the first under her new three-year deal with Fremantle, announced back in March.

Pablo Larraín is a Chilean filmmaker best known for features including Spencer, starring Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana, and Jackie, which had Natalie Portman portraying Jackie Kennedy. He also directed and exec produced the Apple series Liseys’ Story, based on the Stephen King novel. Other notable directorial credits include Ema, Neruda, The Club and No.

Jolie is repped by WME and attorneys Robert Offer and Lindsey Strasberg at Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern; Larraín by Entertainment 360; and Knight by CAA, United Agents in the UK and Nelson Davis.