Angela Lansbury Tributes Roll In From Across Showbiz World: “She, My Darlings, Was Everything!”

One of the world’s most popular and enduring actresses died today, and tributes to Dame Angela Lansbury are raining down like a closing-night curtain call. Here is just a sampling that spans the worlds of film, television and theater:

RELATED: Angela Lansbury Film, Television and Broadway Career In Photos Gallery

SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher:

“I was fortunate to have seen Dame Lansbury twice on Broadway, and she was even more captivating on stage as she was on television and film. What an amazing presence. She was an inspiration both on and off stage, and I was personally a huge fan. Thank God she lived a good, long life as we were all blessed to bask in her light. I’m grateful that her body of work lives on to inspire generations to come. I will miss you terribly, Angela, you were one in a mil!”

RELATED: Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery

It is rare that one person can touch multiple generations, creating a breadth of work that defines decade after decade. #AngelaLansbury was that artist. From “Mame” to “Bedknobs” to “Murder She Wrote” to “B&TB” to “Mary Poppins Returns” she touched 4 generations. RIP Legend🙏 pic.twitter.com/CTFlrL5GPU — Josh Gad (@joshgad) October 11, 2022

2012. And this VERY excited #theaterkid got to meet her, after one of our shows at Godspell. She poured so much love into each of us. An icon of the stage, and legend across so many mediums but, we all knew…she was always one of us :). Thank you, Angela Lansbury. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/mug68Qg0WR — Uzo Aduba (@UzoAduba) October 11, 2022

Angela Lansbury – She, my darlings, was EVERYTHING! pic.twitter.com/MLKlRNjxhA — Harvey Fierstein (@HarveyFierstein) October 11, 2022

Angela Lansbury, who graced the stage for decades winning five Tony awards and brought the sleuthing Jessica Fletcher into our living rooms for a dozen years, has passed. A tale old as time, our beloved Mrs. Potts will sing lullabies to us now from the stars. Rest, great soul. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 11, 2022

I'll never forget sitting next to Angela Lansbury at an opening night. Even though I had to pee I refused to leave my seat during intermission. I spent the 15 minutes chatting with her instead. She was incredibly lovely and I'm so glad I had that brief time with her. RIP Angela. — Jesse Tyler Ferguson (he/him/his) (@jessetyler) October 11, 2022

Nobody did Mame quite like her. Rest in peace, Angela Lansbury. Thank you for your art & wisdom 💔 pic.twitter.com/6NajtxKMa3 — Kristin Chenoweth (@KChenoweth) October 11, 2022

I loved Angela Lansbury. A gifted & consummate actress. She could play any role, even at age 35 play the mother of 35 year old Laurence Harvey in the classic film THE MANCHURIAN CANDIDATE. Rest in power dear Angela. https://t.co/1mplo8FjaR — Marg Helgenberger (@MargHelgen) October 11, 2022

2012. And this VERY excited #theaterkid got to meet her, after one of our shows at Godspell. She poured so much love into each of us. An icon of the stage, and legend across so many mediums but, we all knew…she was always one of us :). Thank you, Angela Lansbury. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/mug68Qg0WR — Uzo Aduba (@UzoAduba) October 11, 2022

The great Angela Lansbury – one of the most versatile, talented, graceful, kind, witty, wise, classy ladies I’ve ever met has left us. Her huge contribution to the arts and the world remains always. #ripAngelaLansbury — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) October 11, 2022

Such a brilliant actor. Her performance in The Manchurian Candidate was haunting! RIP legend. 💔 https://t.co/bDqLAAV2ib — Larry Wilmore (@larrywilmore) October 11, 2022

Rest In Peace dear Angela Lansbury 🙏🏼 Such a talented classy beautiful lady .A legend and much beloved actress , Truly one of our finest . #ANGELALANSBURY pic.twitter.com/UhQ5IOpZRs — Roma Downey (@RealRomaDowney) October 11, 2022

There is nothing I could say that others won't say better so I'll say this: her performance in Sweeney Todd changed my perception of what musical theatre could be. I was lucky enough to see her in Blithe Spirit a few years ago, and until the end, she was magic. https://t.co/YgOht4fPKb — Dan Hernandez (@CubanMissileDH) October 11, 2022

Angela Lansbury was a brilliant talent whose career spanned 8 decades.While her film/theater performances were legendary,her Murder She Wrote role as Jessica Fletcher will forever be cherished by viewers and her CBS family. There’s no mystery why she was loved and will be missed. pic.twitter.com/0TKnpHByk8 — CBS Tweet (@CBSTweet) October 11, 2022

Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Dame Angela Lansbury. With a formidable career spanning eight decades on stage and screen, she delighted audiences with a variety of unforgettable roles from a sleuth, to a socialite, and a beloved teapot. https://t.co/7SXjORlmg4 pic.twitter.com/NVUt4ucpJj — TCM (@tcm) October 11, 2022

Rest In Peace Great Dame Angela Lansbury. She was a glorious one. pic.twitter.com/BJWL7HAcDX — Mario Cantone (@macantone) October 11, 2022

I can’t even begin to tell you the countless times I’ve been so tired on a night shoot and tried to channel my inner, inexhaustible Angela Lansbury. Her stamina and brilliance were worshipful. #RIPAngelaLansbury https://t.co/Mo2TAmr5QN — Jennifer Beals (@jenniferbeals) October 11, 2022

RIP to the incomparable legend Dame Angela Lansbury. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/PKpqd3LbQt — New York City Center (@NYCityCenter) October 11, 2022

RIP to the legendary Dame Angela Lansbury, whose astonishing career spanned nine decades, from her debut Hollywood performance in GASLIGHT to her final role in the upcoming GLASS ONION. Lansbury received an honorary Oscar in 2013.



Thanks for all you shared with us, Angela. pic.twitter.com/WYr3bGDeHI — The Black List (@theblcklst) October 11, 2022

One of the last stars of the Golden Age of Hollywood has left us 🕊️



Incredibly saddened by the news of one of the longest serving actors of the film and television industry – Dame Angela Lansbury. Pictured as Miss Marple in The Mirror Crack’d: pic.twitter.com/7gBwwE3ypT — StudiocanalUK (@StudiocanalUK) October 11, 2022

So so sorry to hear that Angela Lansbury has left us at the grand age of 96.



She was absolutely delightful to work with on “Murder She Wrote” and the legacy of her entire career is one of pure class.



The world has lost one of the great acting talents of my lifetime. — Jim Piddock (@realjimpiddock) October 11, 2022

I cannot tell you how many ladies and gays are crushed, moved and feeling nostalgic about something in the past with the news of the passing of the fabulous Dame Angela Lansbury. — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) October 11, 2022

One of the brightest stars in the last decade—rest in peace Angela Lansbury. The world is a better place because of you. 💕✨ pic.twitter.com/2E26LtKWRI — Marie Osmond (@marieosmond) October 11, 2022

Frank Sinatra Enterprises are deeply saddened by the passing of Dame Angela Lansbury who worked closely with Frank Sinatra in ‘The Manchurian Candidate.’ Our deepest condolences to her family and loved ones during this time. 🕊 pic.twitter.com/V62KJ08fJc — Frank Sinatra (@franksinatra) October 11, 2022

RIP to an absolute legend, incredibly talented and funny lady who has spread so much joy around the world 💗 She will be missed terribly and this account was dedicated to her wonderful spirit 😢 #AngelaLansbury pic.twitter.com/k6f8Dcsbc9 — Murder, She Wrote (@FletcherReacts) October 11, 2022