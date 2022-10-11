Angela Lansbury Tributes Roll In From Across Showbiz World: “She, My Darlings, Was Everything!”

One of the world’s most popular and enduring actresses died today, and tributes to Dame Angela Lansbury are raining down like a closing-night curtain call. Here is just a sampling that spans the worlds of film, television and theater:
RELATED: Angela Lansbury Film, Television and Broadway Career In Photos Gallery
SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher:
“I was fortunate to have seen Dame Lansbury twice on Broadway, and she was even more captivating on stage as she was on television and film. What an amazing presence. She was an inspiration both on and off stage, and I was personally a huge fan. Thank God she lived a good, long life as we were all blessed to bask in her light. I’m grateful that her body of work lives on to inspire generations to come. I will miss you terribly, Angela, you were one in a mil!”
Must Read Stories
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.