Broadway To Dim Lights For Angela Lansbury

Broadway will honor the legendary Angela Lansbury with the traditional dimming of marquee lights this Saturday evening.

“Angela Lansbury was without a doubt one of Broadway’s most endearing leading actresses and her influence in the world of musical theatre will forever live on,” said Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League in a statement. “It is impossible to think of Broadway and not be reminded of Ms. Lansbury and some of her most iconic roles — from Mame and Gypsy to Sweeney Todd — just to name a few.

“We think of her as Broadway royalty and a member of our family,” St. Martin continued, “while recognizing that Hollywood thinks of her the same way. We’re just proud she’s ours too! Along with her legendary career and outstanding talent, it will be her grace, charisma, and kindness that we will fondly remember of the great Angela Lansbury.”

Lansbury died Tuesday at the age of 96. The Broadway lights will be dimmed for one minute on October 15 at exactly 7:45 p.m., according to the League’s Committee of Theatre Owners.

Theaters on London’s West End dimmed their lights for Lansbury Wednesday evening. The London-born actress last appeared on the West End in 2014’s Blithe Spirit at the Gielgud Theatre, in which she reprised her Tony-winning role as Madame Arcati. She won the Best Supporting Actress Olivier Award for her turn.

Lansbury’s Broadway credits include: Hotel Paradiso (1957); A Taste of Honey (1960); Anyone Can Whistle (1964); Mame (1966); Dear World (1969); Gypsy (1974 Revival); The King and I (1977 Revival); Sweeney Todd (1979); A Little Family Business (1982); Mame (1983 Revival); Deuce (2007); Blithe Spirit (2009 Revival); A Little Night Music (2009 Revival); and Gore Vidal’s The Best Man (2012 Revival).