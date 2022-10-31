Andy Cohen Reveals What Was Left Out Of ‘RHOBH’ Season 12 Reunion & Content Of Lisa Rinna’s “Receipts”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 reunion was jammed-packed with a lot of unresolved drama between its stars. With three parts to the reunion, there was not enough time to cover all the conflict the cast generated throughout the season and many topics had to get scrapped.

One thing that viewers never saw was the contents of Lisa Rinna’s manila folder that she brought as “receipts” and Andy Cohen is now revealing what was inside.

“When Lisa Rinna arrived at the Beverly Hills reunion, she did have a manila envelope full of receipts,” Cohen explained on his SiriusXM show Andy Cohen Live! “There’s a lot of speculation about what was in the manila envelope. Let me tell you that what was in the manila envelope was receipts relating to the Elton John AIDS Foundation ticket snafu and we just wound up cutting it all out.”

The “snafu,” as Cohen labeled it, was a claim that Sutton Stracke made about buying Rinna a seat at Elton John’s fundraising event. Rinna maintained that she was a guest and Stracke did not buy her a seat on her dinner table. With the receipts on hand, Rinna would have seemingly shut down Stracke and proved that she had been a supporter of the foundation for years, but now, viewers might never know.

Cohen also addressed concerns from fans that think that the reunion didn’t tackle on all of the issues and many of the conflicts remained unresolved.

“There were a lot of decisions made in the edit to cut down many conversations,” Cohen added. “I will say pretty much every topic we beat to death because that’s what we do. We were there, that reunion we shot until about 10 at night.”

Cohen continued saying, “We filmed for a very long time, we talked about a lot. We had a lot to get into three episodes and so if it had been any longer, I feel like everyone would have complained that it was too long but now people are complaining, ‘Why did you need talk about this more? Why did you not talk about that more?'”