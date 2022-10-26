Comedian Andrew Schulz Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: Comedian, actor, producer and podcaster Andrew Schulz (Infamous) has signed with CAA.

One of the biggest and most influential names in comedy today, the business-savvy Schulz has been credited with helping to spur democratization in comedy. He’s among those who have proven that comics looking to retain ownership of their material — by self-releasing on platforms like YouTube — can achieve equal or greater success, both financially and in terms of the building of an audience, in comparison to those who strike deals with streamers or networks.

Schulz recently sold more than 150,000 tickets as part of his 10 month, sold-out Infamous Tour, which he capped off by selling out the 6,000-seat Radio City Music Hall twice. He premiered his subsequent special Infamous exclusively via the live-streaming social media platform Moment House in July before releasing it for free on YouTube.

While Schulz has self-released multiple specials, including his first titled 4:4:1 in 2017, he’s also managed to find success through conventional channels, having created, written, performed and exec produced the four-part comedy special Schulz Saves America for Netflix in 2020.

The next project coming up for Schulz as an actor is Kenya Barris’ remake of the classic streetball comedy White Men Can’t Jump for 20th Century Studios, which has him sharing the screen with Laura Harrier. He will also appear in Netflix’s romantic comedy You People, toplined by Eddie Murphy, Jonah Hill and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, which Barris will direct from his and Hill’s script. Schulz will then rejoin Barris for MGM’s sports comedy Underdoggs, alongside Snoop Dogg. Past credits on the TV side include HBO’s Crashing, Prime Video’s Sneaky Pete and IFC’s Benders.

Schulz’ podcast Flagrant is listened to by two million devout fans weekly. He also co-hosts Brilliant Idiots with Charlamagne tha God, and continues to be repped by manager Dov Mamann and attorneys Cary Dobkin and Gregg Gellman at Yorn, Levine, Barnes.