Andrew Schulz & ‘Do Revenge’s Rachel Matthews Among Six New Additions To Gulfstream’s Rom-Com ’Upgraded’

EXCLUSIVE: Anthony Head (Ted Lasso), Saoirse-Monica Jackson (Derry Girls), Rachel Matthews (Do Revenge), Andrew Schulz (White Men Can’t Jump), Grégory Montel (Call My Agent!) and Thomas Kretschmann (Westworld) have signed on for roles in the romantic comedy Upgraded, which Carlson Young is directing for Gulfstream Pictures, Luber Roklin Entertainment and Tempo Productions.

The actors join an ensemble which also includes Camila Mendes, Archie Renaux, Marisa Tomei and Lena Olin, as previously announced.

The upcoming film follows Ana (Mendes), an aspiring art trainee attempting the impossible by trying to follow a dream while making ends meet. When Ana is shown a vote of confidence by her formidable boss Claire (Tomei) on a last-minute business trip to London, she must struggle to balance her future career and the attentions of a handsome new suitor.

Head will play the colorful and eccentric artist Julian Marx, with Jackson as Ana’s colleague Amy, a fellow long-suffering intern waiting for her moment to shine, and Matthews as Ana’s trainee predecessor Suzette. Specifics as to the roles of Schulz, Montel and Kretschmann haven’t been disclosed.

Developed in part by Mendes and her producing partner Rachel Matthews, Upgraded was written by Christine Lenig, Justin Matthews and Luke Roberts. Bill Bindley and Mike Karz are producing for Gulfstream, along with Lena Roklin for Luber Roklin Entertainment, Piers Tempest for Tempo Productions, and Karl Hall. Exec producers are Mendes, Rachel Matthews, Josie Rosen and Matt Williams.

“We’re thrilled to round out our extraordinary international cast with so many notable names, from so many corners of the industry,” said Gulfstream’s Karz and Bindley. “The opportunity to work with such an accomplished cast is a unique opportunity. We look forward to celebrating their talent in all forms through this joyful story.”

Head is a British actor who co-stars as Ruppert Mannion on Apple TV+’s Emmy-winning comedy series Ted Lasso, having previously appeared on shows like Feel Good (Netflix), Motherland (AMC+), The Stranger (Netflix) and Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan (Prime Video), to name a few. Notable film credits include Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters and Phyllida Lloyd’s The Iron Lady starring Meryl Streep.

Jackson is an Irish actress best known for starring in Channel 4’s comedy series Derry Girls who will next be seen in Warner Bros.’ DC superhero pic The Flash.

Matthews was most recently seen starring opposite Mendes and Maya Hawke in Netflix’s teen comedy Do Revenge, which debuted as the most watched streaming film across all platforms. Other past credits include Blumhouse’s Happy Death Day and Happy Death Day 2U, Disney’s Frozen II, The CW’s Batwoman, Hulu’s Looking for Alaska and the indies Tankhouse and Ms. White Light.

Schulz is an actor, comedian and podcaster who will next be seen in Kenya Barris’ rom-com You People with Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy and Julia Louis-Dreyfus; the sports comedy The Underdoggs led by Snoop Dogg; and 20th Century Studios’ reboot of White Men Can’t Jump. Past credits on the TV side include HBO’s Crashing, Prime Video’s Sneaky Pete and IFC’s Benders.

Montel is known for his work on the French series Call My Agent!, which has him portraying talent agent Gabriel Sarda, and will next be seen on the Netflix series Transatlantic from Anna Winger (Unorthodox).

Kretschmann will next be seen in Disney’s highly anticipated feature Indiana Jones 5 opposite Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Mads Mikkelsen. Notable past film credits include Dragged Across Concrete, Jungle, Central Intelligence, Whiskey Tango Foxtrot, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, The Young Victoria, Valkyrie, Wanted, Transsiberian, King Kong and The Pianist. The actor has also been seen on series like Showtime’s Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, HBO’s Westworld and Epix’s Berlin Station, among others.

Head is represented by the UK’s Gordon and French and Luber Roklin Entertainment; Jackson by the UK’s Independent Talent Group; Matthews by Gersh, Luber Roklin and Greenberg Glusker; Schulz by CAA, manager Dov Mamann and Yorn, Levine, Barnes; Montel by France’s Agence Adequat and the UK’s Subtitle Talent; and Kretschmann by APA.