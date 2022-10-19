Andrew Ross Sorkin Limited Series To Debut On NBC News Now — Update

UPDATE: CNBC anchor Andrew Ross Sorkin will debut a limited series on NBC News Now on Wednesday evening, starting with an interview with Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla following back to back bouts with Covid.

Sorkin’s show, called Special Report with Andrew Ross Sorkin, will debut at 10:30 PM ET. An early clip of the interview here.

Sorkin is the co-anchor of CNBC’s Sqwawk Box and is a financial columnist for The New York Times and editor at large of DealBook. He’s the latest figure from NBCU to provide content on the streaming service.

In the interview, Bourla pushed back on claims that Pfizer didn’t test the Covid vaccine to see if it prevented transmission. He told Sorkin that “there is no other vaccine in the world that has been tested so intensively.”

PREVIOUSLY, March 9: CNBC anchor Andrew Ross Sorkin will host and produce a limited series for NBC News Now, the latest figure from NBCU’s broadcast and cable networks to provide content for the streaming service.

Sorkin’s show “will take an intimate look at the people, trends, institutions and forces shaping our world,” according to NBC News, with additional details to be announced.

NBCU News Group Chairman Cesar Conde has boosted investment in streaming platforms, and the network has made a big promotional push for NBC News Now by highlighting shows featuring figures such as Hallie Jackson and Tom Llamas. On Tuesday evening, NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt anchored a special report from inside Ukraine.

In a statement, NBC News President Noah Oppenheim called Sorkin “one of the most respected interviewers in the nation. His renowned expertise on all-things business and policy as well as his extraordinary talent to tell compelling stories make him the perfect addition to NBC News Now’s expanding slate of original journalism.”

Sorkin is the co-anchor of CNBC’s Sqwawk Box and is a financial columnist for The New York Times and editor at large of DealBook. He is the author of Too Big to Fail: The Inside Story of How Wall Street and Washington Fought to Save the Financial System—and Themselves, and co-creator of the Showtime drama series Billions.

NBC News announced on Tuesday that NBC News Now would have distribution in Europe via Sky UK and Virigin Media. The network said it was a first-of-its-kind international distribution for a U.S. streaming network on television in Europe.