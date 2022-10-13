Andrés Delgado Joins Cast Of Hulu’s Limited Series Boxing Drama ‘La Máquina’

EXCLUSIVE: Andrés Delgado has landed a recurring guest star role in Hulu limited series La Máquina.

Delgado — whose credits include Gabriel Ripstein’s Prime Video series An Unknown Enemy directed by Gabriel Ripstein, HBO Max’s Sierra Madre and Netflix’s Pedal to the Metal — has been cast as Saul, an obedient right-hand man to Diego Luna’s Andy in the Searchlight TV and 20th Television boxing drama.

The character’s described as too sweet for the cut-throat world of professional sports but with sincere affection for Andy and Esteban (Gael García Bernal).

La Máquina follows aging boxer Esteban, whose crafty manager Andy secures him one last shot at a title only to find they have to first deal with a mysterious underworld force to make fight night.

Delgado’s other roles include appearing in Angelina Jolie’s Without Blood opposite Salma Hayek and Demián Bichir and No Man’s Land, in which he’s starring opposite Andie MacDowell, Frank Grillo and Jorge A Jiménez.

He is repped by RSTalent and Nils Larsen at Integral Artists.