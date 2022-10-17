Andrea Iervolino Lists TaTaTu On Euronext; Gravitas Ventures Nabs ‘Shut Eye’; Attendance at Rome’s MIA Market Grows By 20%; Red Sea Film Festival Unveils First Titles – Global Briefs

Andrea Iervolino’s Social Media App TaTaTu Lists On Euronext

Italian producer Andrea Iervolino’s social media and entertainment App TaTaTu has announced its intention to list on Euronext Growth Paris as of October 19. The innovative social media platform, which launched in 2018, rewards users for the value they help generate by spending time on the platform with TTU Coins.

“We are embarking on a crucial and exciting phase of our development,” said TaTaTu founder and CEO Iervolino. “The listing on Euronext Growth Paris will contribute to increase TaTaTu’s visibility worldwide and will enhance our access to capital markets as we implement our strategic plan with the ambition to become one of the world’s must-use social media and entertainment platforms.”

Gravitas Ventures Nabs North American Rights To ‘Shut Eye’

Gravitas Ventures has acquired the North American rights to the New Zealand drama Shut Eye, which centers on a social outcast who befriends an ASMR streamer in an attempt to cure her insomnia. The film will receive a VOD release on November 22, 2022. Shut Eye is written and directed by Tom Levesque and introduces Millie Van Kol, Sarah May, Amber Liberté and Liam D’Souza. The film is produced by Eva Trebilco and is a production of Lumin Productions. Nick Royak negotiated the deal on behalf of Gravitas Ventures. The film world premiered at the New Zealand International Film Festival and will play at the Down Under Berlin Festival later this month.

Rome’s MIA Market Reports 20% Increase In Attendance

Italy’s International Audiovisual Market (MIA) which unfolded in Rome from October 11 to 15, reported a 20% increase in attendance on its 2021 edition. The event, spanning a traditional film market, co-production meetings across all formats and a conference program, welcomed 2,400 registered participants from 60 territories. The event also announced a slew of prizes for the projects presented across different in-development and works-in-progress showcases. Key awards in the Co-Production and Pitching Forum included the ARTEKINO International Award for Spanish director Lucia Alenar Iglesias’s upcoming feature Forastera, produced by Lastor Media, and the Paramount+ Award for six-part series The Abbess, produced by Peter Carlton at the U.K.s Warp Films.

Red Sea Film Festival Unveils Saudi Shorts Selection

Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival has unveiled the 16 shorts that will play in its New Cinema/New Saudi sidebar. As the territory continues to scale up its film and TV business, shorts remain an important format for local emerging talents. Titles in the line-up include Raneem Almohandis and Dana Almohandis’s A Swing, about a young girl who embarks on a journey in search of a magical swing that featured in the stories of her military father; documentarian Abdulmohsen Almutairi ‘s Memories from the North, revisiting people’s recollections of the 1990-91 Gulf War, as well as Tala Alharbi’s When Red Blooms and Khaled Zidan’s The Child In His Closet, which snared top prizes in the festival’s recent 48-hour Filmmaking Challenge. The second edition of the festival runs in the Red Sea port of Jeddah from December 1 to 10.