Anders Holm Joins Apple’s Live-Action Godzilla & The Titans Series

Anders Holm has signed on for a major recurring role in Apple TV+s upcoming live-action Godzilla and the Titans series based on Legendary’s Monsterverse franchise, from Legendary Television, Deadline has confirmed.

Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking new reality that monsters are real, the untitled Monsterverse series will explore one family’s journey to uncover its buried secrets and a legacy linking them to the secret organization known as Monarch.

Holm’s role, like the others, is being kept under wraps. He joins previously announced cast Anna Sawai (Pachinko), Ren Watabe (461 Days of Bento), Kiersey Clemons (Hearts Beat Loud), Joe Tippett (Mare of Easttown) and Elisa Lasowski.

Matthew Shakman will direct the first two episodes and serve as executive producer on the series, which is produced for Apple TV+ by Legendary Television and executive produced by co-creators Chris Black, who serves as showrunner, and Matt Fraction.

The series is also executive produced by Safehouse Pictures’ Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell. Executive producing for Toho Co. Ltd. is Hiro Matsuoka and Takemasa Arita. Toho is the owner of Godzilla and other classic characters and has licensed the rights to Legendary for this series.

Holm is best known for turns in series including Inventing Anna, Champions, The Mindy Project and Workaholics, and in films including Game Over, Man!, How to Be Single and The Intern. He’ll also soon be seen alongside Robert De Niro and Kim Cattrall in the Laura Terruso film About My Father.

