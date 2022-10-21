Amy Sedaris To Star In Meet Cute Rom-Com ‘Christmasuzannukkah’

EXCLUSIVE: Meet Cute, the rom-com podcast company, has set its next story.

Amy Sedaris is to star in Christmasuzannukkah for the company, which was set up by Naomi Shah. It is the latest project for the company, which recently launched A Mid-Semester Night’s Dream with Bridgerton star Charithra Chandran.

Christmasuzannukkah, which launches on December 6, follows Noah, who has never loved the holidays. His mom, Suzanne (Sedaris), is a well-known journalist who, come the holidays, is never not baking a cake or building a wreath or wrapping a present in an effort to avoid intimacy with her children. His sister, Sam, is always on some social justice crusade that makes him feel like a bad person.

Bracing himself for another lonely holiday surrounded by shouting people, Noah meets a handsome stranger at the General Store on his way into town: Eric. When Eric stops by the house, Suzanne invites him to dinner. The more the merrier, and besides, Suzanne likes nothing more than to introduce someone new to her very own holiday: Christmasuzannukkah. Noah hardly has time to be annoyed that Eric fits in the family better than he does because–in the barrage of things everyone wants to know about Eric–a bombshell: Eric has a boyfriend. Everyone learns what an open relationship is, except Noah, who learns that Christmasuzannukkah could be a whole lot worse than he’s ever imagined.

Sedaris is coming off series The Mandalorian and is the voice of Princess Carolyn in Netflix’s BoJack Horseman. She starred in At Home with Amy Sedaris and was the co-creator of cult comedy series Strangers with Candy as well as appearing in series such as 30 Rock, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and Sex and the City.

Meet Cute also has a deal with Range Media Partners to adapt a selection of its series into TV and film.

“I’ve always loved holiday movies. They’re like comfort food and they never get old,” said Sedaris. “Christmasuzannukkah really brings together the joy, drama and heart of the season, and it was so much fun to be able to do this in a podcast form.”

“We are so beyond excited and lucky to have Amy involved,” added Naomi Shah. “She has brought such amazing energy to this series. We can’t wait to share it with everyone.”