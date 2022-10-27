Skip to main content
Jason Bateman & Jude Law To Headline & EP ‘Black Rabbit’ Limited Series In Works At Netflix; Bateman To Direct
Amy Schumer To Host ‘SNL’ With Steve Lacy As Musical Guest

Will Heath/NBCU

Amy Schumer is heading back to 30 Rock. The comedian will host Saturday Night Live for the third time on November 5.

Schumer previously hosted the NBC show in October 2015 and May 2018 and was heavily involved in helping Kim Kardashian craft her monologue for her appearance in October 2021.

It comes as Inside Amy Schumer recently returned to air, launching its latest season on Paramount+.

She will be joined by musical guest Steve Lacy, who is making his debut after the launch of his latest album Gemini Rights and hit single “Bad Habit.”

This weekend, SNL will be hosted by Jack Harlow, who is pulling double duty. It marks the first ever back-to-back double duty hosts/musical guests after Megan Thee Stallion hosted and performed October 15.

There will be a third consecutive SNL on November 12 with guests not yet announced.

Saturday Night Live is produced in association with Broadway Video and comes from creator and executive producer Lorne Michaels.

