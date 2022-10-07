‘America’s Got Talent: All-Stars’ Greenlit At NBC; Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum & Howie Mandel Set To Judge

NBC has greenlit America’s Got Talent: All-Stars from creator Simon Cowell who will serve as a judge alongside Heidi Klum and Howie Mandell. Terry Crews has been tapped to host.

The America’s Got Talent spinoff will feature winners, finalists, fan favorites, and viral sensations from previous seasons of the mothership series and Got Talent franchises around the world. The competitors will return to the stage to compete for the All-Star title.

Auditions are currently underway with production slated to begin in October. The series is expected to premiere in 2023.

America’s Got Talent: All-Stars is co-produced by Fremantle and Syco Entertainment. Alongside Cowell, Sam Donnelly and Jason Raff also executive produce.

The Got Talent format has had more than a billion global viewers since it began airing in 2006 in America and has aired in 194 territories worldwide, according to NBC. Got Talent holds the Guinness World Records title as the Most Successful Reality Television Format.